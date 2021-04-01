Covid in Scotland: Hotel isolation ditched for children visiting parents
Children coming into Scotland to visit a parent have been made exempt from hotel quarantine rules.
The Scottish government has amended its managed isolation legislation after pressure from parents and the Scottish children's commissioner.
The 10-day hotel quarantine period has now been waived for children entering the country unaccompanied.
They will now isolate at home with their families.
Since 15 February, everyone entering Scotland from abroad has been forced to isolate in a hotel for 10 days.
Changed guidance
The cost of quarantine - about £2,400 for one adult and one child - plus the time it would use up during school holidays made shorter visits challenging.
The Scottish children's commissioner expressed concerns that several children's human rights could be affected by the measures.
The Scottish government has now confirmed it has amended the law.
Official guidance has been re-published to state that children travelling into Scotland unaccompanied can self-isolate at the home of a parent.
Guidance has also changed to allow children travelling to boarding schools in Scotland from another country to carry out their period of isolation in school accommodation.
This affected independent schools such as Gordonstoun in Moray, which had several children from Rwanda on bursaries who were unable to return to school to make the most of the life-changing opportunity. Some pupils could not even access the internet for schoolwork.
Antonio Carabello from Edinburgh welcomed the news.
He was forced to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine with his son Sami in February, giving the youngster just three days to spend with his father and step-sister before returning to his mother in Finland.
Mr Carabello said that the hotel isolation system would stop his son from returning if he had to go through the experience again.
He said: "We are pleased as a family that there has been a sensible change in the regulations, but there needs to be further thought for those families that remain affected as not all children are able to travel unaccompanied for a multitude of reasons.
"I am personally pleased that common sense has prevailed, but still upset that nothing was done for my son at the right time.
"This demonstrates the government did not get it right for children on this policy and its consequences have not been well thought. There have got to be lessons learned for the future."
Nick Hobbs, who is head of advice and investigations for the Children and Young People's Commissioner Scotland, had contacted the Scottish government with his office's concerns.
He feared unaccompanied children travelling to spend time with a parent or carer living in Scotland were being required to quarantine in hotels.
Mr Hobbs said: "If their parent or carer was unable to join them, for example because they couldn't afford to do so, it was suggested that the child would have to be supervised by a social worker. This infringed on their rights to respect for private and family life, to liberty, freedom of movement, and to support when removed from the family environment.
"While it is legitimate for the Scottish government to seek to protect rights to life and health by acting to restrict the opportunities for the virus to spread, restrictions on children must be necessary, proportionate, time-limited and in their best interests."
He said he was pleased that the government has listened and acted swiftly to amend the regulations.
Previously, the Scottish government said exemptions must be limited for the policy to work.
A spokesman told the BBC: "As we have previously said, these regulations are kept under regular review. This change was made to recognise unaccompanied children may be particularly vulnerable".