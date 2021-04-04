Scotland weather: Snow warning for Easter after weekend of sun
Forecasters have warned of heavy snow across Scotland later after a sunny start to the weekend.
A yellow weather warning is in place for snow affecting the central belt, north east and Highlands, although the Met Office said nowhere is "immune".
It takes effect from 18:00 on Sunday and is expected to last until midnight on Monday.
Strong northerly winds are also expected to hit the north of the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland.
The Met Office reports a "very cold northerly airflow" will become established across the UK through Sunday night and Monday morning.
Very strong north to northwest winds will spread hail and snow showers inland across many areas - including Tayside, Fife and Strathclyde - however forecasters added the most frequent showers will affect northern Scotland.
Around 2-5cm of snow could accumulate at low levels in these areas away from north-facing coasts, with 15cm possible on highest ground above 300m.
Forecasters said the strong winds will cause drifting of lying snow, and blizzard conditions at times on higher ground.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Craig Snell, forecaster for the Met Office, said: "After a taste of summer for a lot of the UK, we will see things turn much colder as we go through the second half of the Easter weekend.
"A lot of the UK will be prone to seeing some wintry showers as we go through the course of Monday but northern Scotland is where we'll see the heaviest and most frequent snow.
"That's where there's most concern that we might see some disruption."
It comes after people across Scotland flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures peaking around 14C in Glasgow.
Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham had issued a warning urging people to stay local over the Easter weekend, with increased patrols in place in Edinburgh following a spate of anti-social behaviour.
Clear blue skies were captured across the country from Dreghorn in North Ayrshire to Portnockie in Moray by BBC weather watchers.
Parts of the UK saw highs of nearly 24C on Wednesday.