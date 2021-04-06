Covid in Scotland: Secondary schools to return full time after Easter
- Published
Secondary schools in Scotland will reopen full time as planned after the Easter holidays, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
Primary schools had already resumed full-time teaching before the holidays, but a blended learning system had been used in secondary schools.
Ms Sturgeon said "virtually all" secondary pupils would return to the classroom after the Easter holidays.
The only exception is for those pupils in the shielding category.
"We are continuing to recommend that they stay at home until April 26, and that's in line with the advice already received from the chief medical officer," said Ms Sturgeon.
She said the return to in-person, full-time learning would be "a huge relief" to many children and parents.
The first minister also told the coronavirus briefing that the first batch of the newly-approved Moderna vaccine had arrived in Scotland.
Scotland is due to receive more than one million of the 17 million doses ordered by the UK.
"The fact that we now have three vaccines in use is clearly very welcome and it does give us greater security of supply which is welcome," she said.
Responding to questions about the prospect of introducing vaccine passports for those who have had their jab, Ms Sturgeon said it was important "not to close our minds" to the idea.
She said that if the public are to have confidence in any future certification process, time must be taken to "air all of the challenges".
"We all want to get back to normal, so anything that can play a part in getting us back to normal is something we should think about very carefully," she said.
"But nor should we gloss over the practical and ethical issues."
The UK government has said the introduction of certificates which could show vaccination, test or immunity status is one option currently being considered.