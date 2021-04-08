Covid in Scotland: Alternative vaccines for 700,000 under-30s
Alternative vaccines to the AstraZenica jab will be given to under-30s in Scotland yet to have their first dose.
That cohort will be given the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, according to national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
Prof Leitch confirmed Scotland would follow the latest guidance from the JCVI after evidence potentially linked AstraZeneca jabs to blood clots.
There are about 700,000 people in that age group due to be vaccinated before the end of July, he said.
A review by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) found that by the end of March, 79 people had suffered rare blood clots after vaccination - 19 of whom had died.
The regulator said this was not proof the jab had caused the clots, but it said the link was "getting firmer".
What the MHRA review found:
- The 79 cases and 19 deaths occurred after 20 million doses were administered - giving a risk of about four in one million of developing a blood clot, and one in a million of dying
- Nearly two-thirds of the cases of rare clots were seen in women
- The people who died were aged 18-79, with three of them aged under 30
- All the recorded cases occurred after the first dose, although the lower number of second doses meant it was not possible to draw any conclusions from this
On Wednesday, it was announced that people under the age of 30 should be offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the Oxford AstraZeneca jab.
Prof Leitch told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The medicines regulator is saying this looks like a side effect. It is then up to each country's vaccine specialists to decide what it means for them.
"In the UK, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that at our stage in the pandemic, at our level of incidence and with our procurement position, this is what we have decided to do."
'Crucial message'
He said it was a matter of weighing up the risk-benefit situation.
He added: "If there was only AstraZenica in the world and there was and no other vaccine available, the MHRA advice would be to keep going. But we have got an alternative, in fact we have got two - Pfizer and Moderna - and others in train to come.
"So we have to look at the risk-benefit of this very, very rare blood clotting complication which appears to happen when you have your first dose of AZ in one in four-million cases. so it's very very unusual.
"The JCVI said two important things: If you are under 30 and there is an alternative vaccine - use that. If there is not, go ahead and get the vaccine."
Prof Leitch said that if someone ended up in intensive care, they had a one in four chance of developing a serious blood clot, which he said "knocks the other risks out of the park"
He added: "Vaccinating everybody and everybody turning up for their appointments is the crucial message.
"The vaccines are safe, effective and are available."
More than 2.5m people in Scotland have had their first dose of a vaccine. The target is to offer all adults a jab by the end of July.
'Confidence in the system'
So far, about 150,000 under-30s have had their first dose of a vaccine. These include people from priority groups such as health care workers and over-16s with underlying health conditions.
Those who have already been given the first AstraZenica dose will go on to get their second.
Prof Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme now was "not the time to waiver" and said people had to put their confidence in the system.
The MHRA said it was acting "out of the utmost caution" rather than for any serious safety concerns.
Prof Melinda Mills, a behaviour expert at Oxford University, said that the UK was being more cautious than Europe in its actions.
She said: "It is very interesting. The transparency here, and taking it seriously - people really trust that here. The scientists have been very transparent."
Health authorities have stressed the vaccine is safe and for the vast majority of people the benefits outweigh the risks of getting Covid.
But they did want healthcare professionals to be aware of the symptoms that develop four or more days after they get the vaccine - severe headaches, vision loss, but they are very rare.
The risk of getting a blood clot is four in a million and the risk of dying is one in a million.
But because of that evidence review, led the JCVI, they have recommended that people under 30 be offered an alternative because there are several available.
It is key now that this doesn't dent overall confidence in the vaccine programme. The regulator still insists the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks for the vast majority.
Covid is still a real danger and it's only when there is population-wide protection that we can be confident the disease is under control.