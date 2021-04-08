Covid: Scotland passes 10,000 deaths milestone
Scotland has now recorded more than 10,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak began last March.
Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that 9,997 death certificates mentioned Covid up until Sunday 4 April.
Since then, a further five Covid deaths have been registered within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
However, the NRS said there had been an "encouraging reduction" in the rate of new Covid deaths in Scotland.
Thirty-eight deaths linked to Covid were registered between 29 March and 4 April, a decrease of 24 from the previous week - although the NRS warned fewer deaths than usual had been registered, with most registration offices closed for the Good Friday holiday.
Most of the deaths occurred in hospitals, where 29 were recorded. There were also five deaths at home or in non-institutional settings, and four deaths in care homes.
Almost half the deaths were of people aged 75 or over.
Pete Whitehouse, the NRS's director of statistical services, said: "We are seeing an encouraging reduction in the number of deaths involving Covid-19 but I am very conscious that these figures represent painful losses for families across Scotland.
"While registered deaths continue to fall, care should be taken when interpreting this week's figures. These have been affected by the recent public holiday as there may have been a delay in registering some deaths."