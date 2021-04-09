Scotland's papers: Care home failure and vaccine push

Scotland's papers: Care home failure and vaccine pushPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Scotsmanimage captionScotland's health secretary has admitted the government made mistakes when moving elderly patients from hospitals to care homes last year, The Scotsman writes. It reports on her interview on the BBC's podcast Political Thinking with Nick Robinson.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe health secretary's "devastating confession" came as Scotland's Covid death toll passes 10,000, with a third of those in care homes, the Scottish Daily Express reports.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail leads with a warning that vaccination programmes need to speed up, and describes the latest death tally as a "grim new landmark".image copyrightI paperimage captionThe i newspaper's front page seeks to reassure readers to continue taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after the guidance was changed for under-30s following concerns about a potential link to rare blood clots. It says medical leaders from seven royal colleges have united to say "clear cut" evidence shows the jab is safe and that the benefits far outweigh the risk.image copyrightThe Times Scotlandimage captionAccording to the Times, which has carried out its own poll with YouGov, Britons "overwhelmingly" trust the AstraZeneca vaccine. It found 75% of people considered the vaccine safe, down by just 2% since March, and the level of confidence was similar to that for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.image copyrightMetroimage captionThe Metro announces that the first minister has her vaccine appointment next week, and would be "happy" to take the AstraZeneca jab.image copyrightDaily Star of Scotlandimage captionThe Daily Star's front page story hails some good news for people who like spending time outside in sunny weather. The paper claims that sunbathing releases a chemical which helps the body fight Covid. But the paper adds: "Bad news... the forecast's rubbish."image copyrightThe Daily Telegraph Scotlandimage captionAs the UK government publishes its plans for foreign travel this summer, the Daily Telegraph leads on what it means for holidaymakers travelling from England and Wales. It says even travellers going to countries on the safe "green" list will still need to pay for a PCR test when they return at a cost of about £120 each. It also reports that Nicola Sturgeon insisted she would not pick up the phone to Alex Salmond even if she needed his new party's support to get an independence referendum.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionThe Herald reports that Nicola Sturgeon may delay her plan for a second referendum because of the Covid pandemic. She had previously committed to holding the vote before the end of 2023, and said independence would be integral to Scotland's economic recovery, but could now aim for later in the five-year parliament.image copyrightThe Nationalimage captionHowever, The National writes that the first minister has "re-affirmed" her commitment to an Independence referendum run by Holyrood if there is a Yes majority next month.image copyrightThe P&Jimage captionThe government's £60m scheme to help first- time buyers has run out after a few days, the Press and Journal reveals. The Scottish government's First Home Fund was launched on 1 April and is already "fully committed"for 2021-22.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Courier reports on a court hearing over a fatal hit and run in Dundee in 2018. Scott Millar was killed while crossing the road. Two young men, the unqualified driver and his friend who lent him the car, pleaded guilty to various charges relating to the death.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times leads with a report on fires in the city, saying deaths have doubled during the Covid crisis. It says there has been an "urgent call" for help to protect vulnerable people.image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionAberdeen City Council is taking legal action to evict travellers from Lochside Academy car park before the school reopens, the Evening Express writes.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Courier reports on a court hearing over a fatal hit and run in Dundee in 2018. Scott Millar was killed while crossing the road. Two young men, the unqualified driver and his friend who lent him the car, pleaded guilty to various charges relating to the death.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionThe Evening Telegraph leads with a "nightmare neighbour" who breached an anti-social behaviour order by hosting a rowdy 30th birthday party.image copyrightScottish Sunimage captionThe Scottish Sun reports that broadcaster Kate Garraway has revealed her husband is back home after more than a year in hospital with coronavirus. Derek Draper, 53, will continue to receive round-the-clock care at the family's home in north London, the paper says. It quotes a friend as saying that Garraway "can't thank wonderful NHS staff enough".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.