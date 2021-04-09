Prince Philip: Scotland pays tribute to 'a remarkable man'
Tributes have been paid in Scotland to the Duke of Edinburgh following his death at the age of 99.
Political leaders have sent their condolences to the royal family and parties have suspended their Scottish Parliament election campaigns.
Presiding Officer Ken McIntosh said flags at Holyrood would be lowered as a mark of respect.
The organisers of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme described him as "a remarkable man".
Prince Philip had a long and close association with Scotland which dates back to his school days in the 1930s.
He attended Gordonstoun in Moray, and he and the Queen were regular visitors to the Balmoral estate in Royal Deeside for many decades.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Prince Philip, who became the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, had "deep and longstanding" ties to Scotland.
She said: "From his patronage of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as chancellor for over 50 years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip's long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people."
Ms Sturgeon said a book of condolences would be opened in the coming days.
However, the Royal household has asked the public not to leave floral tributes or gather at the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle.
"The palace has suggested that people could donate to charity instead, if they wish to do so," added Ms Sturgeon.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the prince's death was "a reminder of what's most important in life."We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family."Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said the country was mourning the loss of "a dedicated public servant" who contributed "so much to our country". He said: "Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career."
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said the prince was "often colourful, sometimes controversial, but always dedicated to his wife, the Queen, and to his country.
"Prince Philip's passing marks the end of a great life, well lived."
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond said no-one could Prince Philip's record of public service. He added: "On a personal level I found Prince Phillip direct and forthright but always welcoming and with a fine, enquiring mind."
The Scottish Greens also expressed their sympathies.
The organisers of the Duke of Edinburgh award, which was founded by the prince 65 years ago, described him as an "inspirational champion of young people".
Director Helen Anderson said: "The duke was a remarkable man who achieved so much in his life. It was through his sheer determination, drive and vision that the Duke of Edinburgh's Award became the success it is today.
"The DofE started in Scotland which is a heritage we are incredibly proud of. This legacy has helped transform the lives of thousands of young people in Scotland, and millions more around the world."
A spokesperson for the Castle of Mey, which was purchased by the Queen Mother in 1952, passed on "deepest condolences" to the Queen and the entire Royal Family.