Senior judge Lord Mulholland gives evidence in Rangers damages case
- Published
A senior judge has been giving evidence in the £7m damages case brought by business expert David Grier over his prosecution in the Rangers fraud probe.
Lord Mulholland, who is now a High Court judge, was the head of Scotland's prosecution service at the time Mr Grier was charged in 2014.
The former lord advocate denied having his "hand on the tiller" of the doomed Rangers investigation.
He said other Crown lawyers made the key decisions in the investigation.
At the Court of Session, Lord Mulholland told lawyers that his role as lord advocate was limited to providing colleagues with advice and asking the Scottish government for more money for the inquiry.
Mr Grier - who works for international financial services firm Duff & Phelps - is suing the current Lord Advocate, James Wolffe, and Police Scotland claiming that prosecutors had no evidence to justify him being arrested and charged.
The legal actions stems from a police probe surrounding Rangers' financial position during and after the sale of the club to businessman Craig Whyte in 2011.
Mr Grier was one of a number of men arrested during the investigation but subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.
The Crown Office has already admitted that two other Duff & Phelps employees, David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, were subjected to "malicious" prosecutions over their role in events at Rangers.
They have received damages from the Crown Office of £10.5m each and £3m in legal expenses.
The Crown has also admitted that there was a malicious prosecution against Charles Green, who led a consortium which took over Rangers in 2012.
Day to day involvement
On Friday, Lord Mulholland told lawyers that Jim Keegan QC was appointed as the prosecutor in charge of the investigation in October 2014.
Lord Mulholland added: "I didn't have day to day involvement in it but I was available."
Mr Grier's lawyer Andrew Smith QC made reference to a comment made by a fellow judge Lord Malcolm who had heard evidence about the probe in an earlier case.
The judge had been told by lawyers acting for current Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC that Lord Mulholland had his hands "on the tiller" throughout the investigation.
Lord Mulholland said: "It's not a phrase I would use. The direction of the prosecution was run by Jim Keegan and by the prosecution team. I had an advisory role."
The hearing, before judge Lord Tyre, continues on Tuesday.
In the aftermath of the calamity that befell Rangers in 2012, it was clear that one way or another the affair was going to end up in Scotland's courts.
The tangled tale raised the prospect of a 21st century version of Charles Dickens' "Bleak House", which centres on a never-ending court case.
Who could have guessed it would lead to a High Court judge and former lord advocate giving evidence on oath in the Court of Session? Even Dickens would have struggled to make that up. No-one can remember such a thing happening before.
Lord Mulholland was in charge of the Crown Office when seven men were arrested during a fraud investigation into events at Rangers. Only one ended up in front of a jury. Craig Whyte, the saga's pantomime villain, was found not guilty after a seven-week trial in 2017.
Business consultant David Grier worked as an advisor for Mr Whyte when he took over Rangers in 2011. Mr Grier was arrested in 2014 and cleared by a judge two years later.
Mr Grier says his arrest had a catastrophic impact on his career. He's suing the current lord advocate for £5m and Police Scotland for £2m.
The Crown has already admitted that three of seven men were subjected to "malicious" prosecutions and paid out £21m in damages with more to come. It's fighting Mr Grier's claim that the same thing happened to him.
In February this year, Lord Mulholland's role in the affair drew sharp criticism from Conservative MSPs in the Scottish Parliament. The judge issued a statement saying it was "an unfounded personal attack".
The stage was set for today's hearing but anyone expecting courtroom fireworks would have been disappointed.
Lord Muholland took the oath, answered questions about procedure and said he'd had a supervisory role in the process. He denied his hands had been "on the tiller."
His fellow judge Lord Tyre will decide whether David Grier was another victim in what is already the most expensive scandal in the history of the Crown Office.