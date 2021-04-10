Covid in Scotland: Prof Jason Leitch 'enormously grateful' to get first jab
Scotland's national clinical director has thanked scientists and health care workers after he received his first Covid jab.
Prof Jason Leitch said he was "enormously grateful" to everyone involved in the vaccination programme.
It came as the latest figures showed 2,643,524 people in Scotland had received their first dose of the jab and 551,699 have had their second.
A further four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.
The figure, which measures the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, now stands at 7,626.
However, the number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate now stands at more than 10,000 in Scotland.
Updated government figures also showed 281 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, which was 1.5% of those tested.
Prof Leitch received his vaccination jab at the NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow.
He later tweeted: "Thank you to optometrist Uzair and everyone at the @NHSLouisaJordan @SECGlasgow.
"From invention, research, manufacture, procurement and distribution to my arm. I am enormously grateful. Please get yours when offered."