Scotland's papers: Duke missed 'enormously' as funeral plans released

Scotland's papers: Duke missed 'enormously' as funeral plans releasedPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of Sunday's papers are dominated by the Prince of Wales' tribute to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99. Scotland on Sunday says Prince Charles highlights his father's "remarkable, devoted service to the Queen". It comes after Buckingham Palace announced the duke's ceremonial royal funeral will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday 17 April.image captionA photo of the father and son features on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph. "My dear Papa was a very special person… I miss him enormously," Prince Charles said on Saturday. Further details of the duke's funeral, to be held at St George's Chapel, have been released. Downing Street says Boris Johnson has given up his place to let an additional member of the Royal Family attend the service, given the current restrictions on funerals in England. The duke's children and grandchildren are due to attend.image captionThe Mail on Sunday also leads with Prince Charles's tribute to his father. He praised the duke's "remarkable, devoted service" to the Queen, his family and his country. The Prince of Wales said his father was a "very special person" who would "have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things… said about him".image captionA one minute's silence will mark the start of the duke's funeral next Saturday at 15:00 BST, the Sunday Express reports. The paper also leads on comments made by Charles about his late father.image captionThe Scottish Sun on Sunday says Prince Harry and his brother William will walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin at his funeral next Saturday. Harry's pregnant wife Meghan will not attend for medical reasons.image captionThe Sunday Mail also features Prince Charles' emotional tribute to his father, but it leads with the SNP's Fergus Ewing facing allegations he broke conduct rules over a dinner with businessmen at the centre of a £360m taxpayers' cash row. It is alleged there were no officials present when Mr Ewing met banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta - and no notes were taken. The Scottish government previously struck a deal with Mr Gupta to save his Liberty Steel plant in Lanarkshire.image captionThe Herald on Sunday has an investigation into how a health worker accessed personal details of 32 women from their NHS records. The paper has an interview with one victim who says she was stalked by the worker who sent her a series of "vile texts".image captionThe Sunday Post says the Scottish justice system is "in the dock" over a series of failures in two murder investigations. The paper highlights the police probe into the murder of 33-year-old Louise Aitchison, who was killed by her partner Daryll Paterson at their flat in East Kilbride. It follows further revelations about failures in the investigation into the murder of Emma Caldwell in 2005.image captionThe Sunday National says Trident nuclear weapons could be banned from Scotland using devolved powers, under proposals included in the Scottish Greens' Holyrood manifesto which will be published this week.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.