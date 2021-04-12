BBC News

Scotland records 'coldest April night' in eight years

image copyrightBBC Weather Watcher/ ForestWay
image captionMany parts of Scotland saw snow over the weekend, including Braemore in the HIghlands

Scotland has recorded its coldest April night in eight years with temperatures dropping to almost -10C.

BBC Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood said the temperature at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands reached -9.4C overnight.

Many parts of Scotland saw snowfall over the weekend, with low temperatures across much of the country.

Forecasters have predicted dry and settled weather over the next few days, but it will remain cold.

There will be another "widespread frost" overnight on Monday, BBC Scotland Weather said.

Wintry weather also affected northern England over the weekend, with heavy snow causing disruption over parts of Teesside and North Yorkshire.

