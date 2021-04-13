Covid vaccine programme rolled out to over-45s this week
- Published
The next phase in Scotland's Covid vaccination programme will get under way this week as over-45s start to receive invitations in the post.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the move as she announced the country's travel ban is to be lifted from Friday.
Unlike in England appointments will be allocated and there are no plans to introduce an online booking service.
To date, a total of 2,682,706 have received their first jab in Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon also announced a further 605,126 people have received their second dose.
She added: "Where we are now is that virtually all over 60-year-olds have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and so too have 96% of 55 to 59 year olds and 84% of 50 to 54 year olds.
"Overall we have given a first dose now to almost 60% of the adult population."
Ms Sturgeon added that the government has now met its mid-April target of offering a first dose by the middle of this month to everyone over 50, all unpaid carers and all adults with particular health conditions.
The first minister, who turned 50 last year, will receive her first vaccination later this week.
Asked specifically about the over-45 group, she confirmed letters will start to be sent out "in the next few days."