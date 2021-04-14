Covid in Scotland: Death rate falls as lockdown eases
March was the first month since October that Covid was not the leading cause of death in Scotland.
National Records of Scotland figures reveal the virus-related death rate fell from 259 per 100,000 population in February to 69 last month.
Official statistics also confirm a further 34 deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate were registered up until 11 April.
This brings the total under the weekly measure to 10,031.
Since Sunday, a further three Covid deaths have been registered within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
Last week Scotland passed the 10,000 deaths milestone, 13 months after the first was reported.
The monthly NRS analysis revealed Covid was the fifth leading cause of death in March after cancer, dementia/Alzheimer's, circulatory and respiratory causes - having been number one for five months in a row.
Overall, one in eight deaths last month had the virus as the underlying cause.
The report said: "This month on month decrease is similar in size to what was seen between May and June of 2020, when the first 'lockdown' was beginning to ease."
Remembering the Scots lost to Covid
"He was a quiet man who never complained about anything and was happiest around his family"
Friends and families have paid tribute to the people who have died in Scotland during the pandemic.
The weekly NRS report reveals the number of deaths linked to Covid registered between 5 April and 11 April, decreased by four from the previous week.
Since the recent peak of 452 between 18-24 January, deaths have now fallen for 11 consecutive weeks.
More than three quarters of the latest weekly deaths (76%) occurred in hospitals, where 26 were recorded. There were also five deaths in care homes and three at home or in non-institutional settings.
Half the deaths were of people aged 75 or over.
The NRS noted that while registered deaths continue to fall, care should be taken when interpreting the number of deaths over the last fortnight.
This follows as the recent public holidays and the closure of registration offices for Easter may have led to a delay in registering some deaths.