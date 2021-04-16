Scotland's papers: SNP spending 'spree' and duke funeral plans

Scotland's papers: SNP spending 'spree' and duke funeral plansPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionNicola Sturgeon has pledged to abolish NHS dentistry charges and freeze income tax as she unveiled the SNP’s manifesto "spending spree" for the Holyrood election, writes The Scotsman. It also pictures Charles and Camilla viewing floral tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of his funeral this weekend.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says the first minister has found "billions down the back of the sofa" to pay for SNP manifesto spending plans, in a bid to "tear Scotland out of the UK" with a new independence referendum by 2023.image captionThe Scottish Sun leads on the relationship between William and Harry, saying the royal brothers will be "kept 12ft apart" as they walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin at his funeral. It also covers the SNP manifesto launch, describing it as a "£6bn splurge".image captionNicola Sturgeon's manifesto pledge to freeze income tax aims to provide "post-pandemic stability" is the main headline for The Herald. It also says she has been branded "reckless" by opponents for seeking another independence referendum in the next parliamentary term.image captionThe Queen will pause for a "poignant moment of loving reflection" as she joins Prince Philip's funeral procession, writes The Daily Express. The paper devotes its entire front page to plans for the royal funeral on Saturday.image captionMasked men armed with a "machete, axe and knife" stole a nine-week-old American Bulldog puppy in a terrifying raid after breaking into a home in Glasgow, The Daily Record reports.image captionThe Metro newspaper also writes that William and Harry will not walk side-by-side at their grandfather's funeral, saying the brothers are "united in grief but so apart".image captionBritain and America have accused Russia of being behind one of the "biggest cyber attacks in history", The Times reports. It says Russia's foreign intelligence service was "highly likely" to have carried out a major hack of the US government last year.image captionThe naval call Action Stations will be sounded as Prince Philip's body is lowered into the royal vault, the Daily Telegraph writes. The paper says the duke planned every element of his own funeral with "military precision".image captionThe i newspaper reports that scientists have created a "part human, part monkey embryo". It says it is a major breakthrough that has the potential to treat congenital diseases, but raises ethical concerns as it "blurs the boundary" between species.image captionThe Courier says there are doubts over Nicola Sturgeon's "spending splurge". It reports that researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies have warned that the SNP's manifesto plans are uncosted and will require "tricky trade offs".image captionAberdeen business leaders say the city centre could be in line for £15m of investment if its business improvement district is retained, the Evening Express reports.image captionA mum has paid a moving tribute in the Edinburgh Evening News to her daughter who took her own life after struggling with mental health during the pandemic.image captionA window cleaner's career has been "left in tatters" following a sleazy public sex act, the Evening Telegraph reports.image captionA "garden-fork wielding" Aberdeenshire woman has been ordered by a court to keep away from her neighbours for five years. The Press and Journal says it followed a campaign of harassment in a dispute over land.image captionThe Glasgow Times writes about the knifepoint theft of a nine-week-old puppy by three masked men who broke into a home in the city's Pollok area.image captionThe Daily Star reports on a man in Austria who was fined for breaking wind on a policeman and argued that the act was covered by his right to freedom of expression.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.