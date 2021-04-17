Duke of Edinburgh: Scotland to fall silent to remember Prince Philip
The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered in Scotland with a minute's silence as his funeral begins at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
A gun salute at Edinburgh Castle will mark the beginning and end of the national pause for reflection at 15:00.
At Prince Philip's former school - Gordonstoun in Moray - pupils will fall silent for three minutes in tribute.
The duke died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99. He was married to the Queen for 73 years.
Prince Philip's long association with Scotland began with his schooldays in Moray and continued with family trips to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire every summer.
A photograph shared by the Queen ahead of his funeral shows the couple smiling at the top of Coyles of Muick - a beauty spot close to the Scottish estate - in 2003.
A series of events are planned across Scotland to mark the day of the duke's funeral.
Young sailors on board Gordonstoun school's 80ft training boat, Ocean Spirit of Moray, will lay a wreath off the coast of Hopeman harbour, where the young Prince Philip learned to sail.
On the shore, a lone student piper will play whilst displaying the Duke of Edinburgh's coat of arms on a banner presented to the Gordonstoun pipe band by the Queen in 2019.
In Aberdeen, a beach sand artist will create a large sand picture of the duke.
Elsewhere, the Royal Standard will be raised at the peak of Ben Nevis by members of the Outward Bound Trust to mark the duke's support of the charity.
The trust will also raise flags at Snowdon in Wales, and Scafell Pike in the Lake District.
Seven Scottish Cup fourth-round ties have been moved to avoid a clash with the funeral, including the Rangers v Celtic match which will now be held on Sunday.
In horse racing, the Scottish Grand National at Ayr has also been delayed by 24 hours from its traditional Saturday slot.
Meanwhile new pictures of the duke sailing a boat during his teenage years at Gordonstoun have been released.
Philip was captured on camera in 1937 - when he would have been around 15 - at the helm of one of Gordonstoun's boats, a two-mast, 14-ton boat named Diligent.
In another shot, he grins at the cameraman while helping with the washing up.
Philip's time at the prestigious boarding school under the eye of his eccentric headmaster Dr Kurt Hahn, inspired him to start his Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.
The images were taken by the great-uncle of a former pupil, who then contacted the school.
On Friday, Gordonstoun pupils took part in an early-morning run by way of tribute to Philip.
Morning runs were compulsory at the school until the 1990s and more than 100 students and staff, in household groups, ran a 3.5km route from Gordonstoun House to the nearby coastguard watchtower which Philip reopened in 1955.
The watchtower replaced a wooden hut which the duke, a member of the "Watchers" - a precursor to the Coastguard - helped build in 1935.
The Duke of Edinburgh's affinity with the north east of Scotland has also been highlighted by the minister of Crathie Kirk, the church used by the royal family when at Balmoral Castle.
Rev Kenneth MacKenzie is the minister of the parish of Braemar and Crathie and domestic chaplain to the Queen, who visits the church for Sunday services with members of her family, when staying at the castle.
He said: "Over the last few days, many different tribes and nations have, with some justification, laid claim to the duke, and while I seek no argument with those who claim that he was 'thoroughly European', 'archetypically British', 'adopted by the Commonwealth', 'Baptised Orthodox', 'Confirmed Anglican' or whatever - let me try to set the record straight.
"I think HRH The Duke of Edinburgh was one of us."
Rev McKenzie added he was a "man of faith with an active and enquiring mind" and said he had a keen interest in the church a national and institutional level, including the decisions and discussions of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
The minister recalled: "He was never slow to question how this 'so-called faith' was being lived out in any given parish and community - and speaking for myself, I loved him for it."
How to follow the funeral on the BBC TV and radio
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered: BBC One, Friday 16 April, 19:00-20:05
The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh: BBC One, Saturday 17 April, 12:30-16:20 and 20:10-21:10
The funeral will also be broadcast on Saturday 17 April from 14:00-16:10 on Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service English, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Ulster.
It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio with some variation in start times.