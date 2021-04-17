Scotland's papers: Queen bids farewell to her 'Bonnie Prince'Published4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Timesimage captionSaturday's papers are dominated by details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, which will take place at 15:00 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. "The Queen bids farewell" is the headline on the front of the Times.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record carries a newly-released image of the royal couple in the Coyles of Muick in Aberdeenshire, taken in 2003 under the headline "My Bonnie Prince".image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that there will be a 50-minute service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury but no members of the Royal Family will give readings.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says that the Queen will say a "private farewell" to her husband before his coffin leaves Windsor Castle for the funeral. The paper quotes sources who say she has been the "epitome of dignity" in the aftermath of Prince Philip's death.image captionThe front page of The Scotsman also carries the picture of The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in 2003, but its main story focuses on estimated costings for the SNP's manifesto pledges.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe Daily Express says "the nation will be with" the Queen as she bids farewell to her "beloved" late husband.image captionThe photograph that has been released on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral was taken by the royal couple's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, The Scottish Sun reports. Striking a similar tone to several other papers, the Sun opts for the headline: "Farewell my prince."image copyrightThe iimage captionPregnant woman can now get the coronavirus vaccine, the i weekend reports. The announcement affects hundreds of thousands of expectant mothers in the UK. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are preferable because of "extensive" use in the US without any safety concerns, the i reports.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionThe Herald's front page also focuses on Covid and news that health boards are preparing to fight legal actions about patients who caught Covid in hospital. More than 2,000 people are thought to have caught the virus in hospital during the pandemic.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports the National Records of Scotland has applied for planning permission to put fences up in an area of one of its offices in Edinburgh where rough sleepers often gather.image captionThe Courier front page reports on the jailing of a Perth man who fatally stabbed another man in the heart after finding him at his former girlfriend's flat.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionA court case about a man making snow angels outside Drumchapel police station who was found to have a knife in his pocket makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionA man found to be five times over the drink drive limit makes the front page of Aberdeen's Evening Express.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionThe Daily Star leads with the story that boxer Josh Taylor has asked fans to decide if he should use the 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' hit associated with the Scottish football team as his new walk-on music for fights.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.