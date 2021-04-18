Scotland's papers: A 'fitting farewell' for Prince Philip

Scotland's papers: A 'fitting farewell' for Prince PhilipPublished39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionImages of the Queen sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral dominate Sunday's front pages. The Sunday Mail dedicates its full front page to the striking picture with the headline "Goodbye my love".image captionThe Scottish Mail on Sunday says it was a "fitting farewell" and points out that although the pandemic meant the funeral looked different to how it would have been under normal circumstances, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service were in line with the duke's wishes.image captionThe Scotland on Sunday says the funeral was a "simple farewell to a complicated man" and carries a picture of the Queen sitting alone in St George's Chapel ahead of the service.image captionOn its main front page, The Sunday Times describes the "lonely Queen, a masked figure all in black, head bowed under her hat". The paper says Prince Philip was the "patriarch who banged heads together in their often exasperating family".image captionThe Scottish Sunday Express's message for the Queen is: "You're not alone Ma'am". The monarch may have been sitting by herself at her husband's funeral, the paper says, "but we all share her grief".image captionThe Sunday Post leads with a picture of Prince Philip and The Queen when they got engaged in 1947 and also includes details of pupils from the duke's former school - Gordonstoun in Moray - laying a wreath in the sea off Hopeman Harbour.image captionElsewhere, the Herald on Sunday reports that motorists are set to take advantage of new group proceedings laws, the Scottish equivalent of a class action, to launch a compensation claim against Volkswagen Group in relation to the car emissions scandal.image captionThe Sunday National reports that the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow later this year is set to be "hijacked with union jackery" by the UK government.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.