Scotland's papers: State schools report and royal 'peace talks'

image captionThe Herald leads with a report which says Scottish society should "move towards" a situation where independent schools are phased out, saying this would improve the quality of local state secondaries.image captionThe Sun says Prince William and Prince Harry chatted for two hours after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in "peace talks" with their father Prince Charles, meeting for the first time since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.image captionThe Queen faces her "loneliest birthday" when she turns 95 on Wednesday, her first without Prince Philip in seven decades, reports the Daily Mail.image captionThe Daily Express says senior members of the Royal Family are "rallying around" the Queen as she adjusts to life without the Duke of Edinburgh.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads with the story that England's "big six" football clubs are intending to join a "rebel" European super league, with the paper saying that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticised the plan.image captionForeign spies operating in Britain face being prosecuted and deported under new laws to protect the nation from "hostile states" such as China and Russia, reports The Times.image captionThe Daily Record says two care home workers have been suspended after being accused of holding a patient down and giving her a Covid vaccination "against her will".image captionThe i says a "bad week" for David Cameron following the lobbying row "gets worse" as former EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker reveals he should never have trusted the former prime minister.image captionScottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was left "red-faced" after trying to blame a Scottish government coronavirus announcement for forcing his party to postpone their manifesto launch, reports The National.image captionThe Metro says pressure is mounting for the UK to put India on its "red list" of countries with the strictest travel rules after it suffered a record 261,500 new Covid cases in one day.image captionThe Daily Star says James Nesbitt "moaned" that he had been snubbed for a role in TV drama Line of Duty, only to turn up in an episode on Sunday evening.image captionEnvironmental campaigners have said Scotland should be the world's first "rewilding nation", according to The Courier.image captionThe Evening Express says a man has been warned he faces jail after urging his partner to take an overdose during "13 months of abuse".image captionAn investigation has been launched amid claims staff at a north-east Scotland transport firm "plundered" £600,000 from a fund set aside for widows and orphans, reports the Press and Journal.image captionThe Glasgow Times has the story of a woman whose home has flooded eight times in a year, with the damp leaving her son in hospital.