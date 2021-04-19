Crash cyclist Josh Quigley to make Guinness World Record bid
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
- Published
A record-breaking Scottish cyclist is aiming to set a new Guinness World Record for the greatest distance cycled in a week.
Josh Quigley, 28, from Livingston, aims to break Australian pro-cyclist Jack Thompson's record of 2,177 miles.
He is recovering from a crash three months ago where he fractured his spine and pelvis in two places and broke his elbow, shoulder and four ribs.
His record attempt starts on Monday from Aberdeen.
To break Mr Thompson's record, Mr Quigley aims to cycle a daily average of 320 miles.
He will do this by cycling four laps of an 80-mile route between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms that will take in Peterculter, Banchory, Aboyne, Ballater and Balmoral Castle.
Mr Quigley told BBC Scotland he plans to ride at 18mph for 18 hours a day without stopping - even for toilet breaks.
His team will pass him food while he is cycling up hills as he will be slower, giving him time to grab it.
He will burn 15,000 calories each day during the challenge, which will see him climb 8,000ft a day. He will only sleep for a few hours each night.
Mr Quigley said it was his biggest challenge to date.
He said: "I'm very excited. I'm not nervous at all as I have trained incredibly hard in the last five weeks."
He was knocked from his bike by a vehicle in Texas during a round-the-world-trip in December 2019.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and had operations on a broken heel and ankle, as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck, which feeds blood to his brain.
Mr Quigley recovered from his first accident and went on to shave six minutes off the existing record for cycling the North Coast 500 when he completed the Highland route in 31 hours and 17 minutes last September.
In February he had another crash on his bike while travelling at 40mph down a hill in Dubai and has been recovering since.
While looking at x-rays of his injuries, doctors discovered by chance that Mr Quigley has arthritis in his hips.
He is going to raise money for Arthritis Action during his Guinness World Record attempt.
Shantel Irwin, the charity's CEO, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Josh for this world record-breaking attempt. His inspiring journey proves that people living with conditions such as arthritis are still able to live extraordinary, fulfilling lives."