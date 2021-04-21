Scotland's papers: Lockdown easing but still 'confusion over rules'Published3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionNicola Sturgeon's confirmation that some lockdown restrictions are to be eased from next Monday has split opinion, according to several of the papers. The Scotsman says new guidance for pubs and restaurants was criticised by the Scottish Hospitality Group for suggesting an extension to physical distancing measures. However, Ms Sturgeon insisted "myths" had been circulated surrounding the latest round of changes.image captionThe Daily Mail says Scotland will be "back to normal by summer" after retail, leisure and hospitality were "given the green light for mass reopening" next week. The paper warns, however, that rules around travel and indoor meeting will still be in place for some time yet.image captionThe Evening Express has an upbeat take on the government announcement, hailing 26 April as "Happy Monday". It says hospitality bosses and the owners of non-essential shops have welcomed the imminent return to trading.image captionThe Herald focuses on the latest official unemployment figures, saying younger workers "have borne the brunt of the pandemic job losses in Scotland". The figures show there were 114,000 fewer jobs in Scotland at the end of last year than at the same time in 2019.image captionThe Daily Telegraph dedicates its lead photo to the "outpouring of emotion" in Minneapolis after jurors found police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering African-American George Floyd. He was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison. The paper also features owners of small businesses criticising the Scottish government for not easing lockdown restrictions more quickly.image captionThe Daily Express leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing plans for a Covid-19 pill which can be taken at home to stop the virus "in its tracks".image captionThe Scottish Sun features the shocking case of a teenager who lost his left arm after he slipped and fell under a moving train at Motherwell station.image captionThe Daily Record leads with a former police inspector being convicted for his part in a £2m drug smuggling operation.image captionThe European Super League is once again the focus of several of the papers after it emerged all six English clubs were pulling out. "Their knees have gone all trembly," is the headline on the front of the Daily Star. It says the new league is "a laughing stock" after Chelsea and Manchester City quit after "uniting the whole world" against the so-called Big Six clubs.image caption"Own goal!" is the headline of the i paper. It reports that the UK government is prepared to change the law on football club ownership, towards the German model of fan control or by introducing a "'golden share to give supporters a veto over major decisions".image caption"They think it's all over," the Metro says, playing on Kenneth Wolstenholme's BBC commentary in the closing moments of the 1966 World Cup Final. Chelsea fans demonstrated before last night's match against Brighton and Hove Albion, it says. Elsewhere, the paper marks "95 glorious years" of the Queen, as she celebrates her birthday on Wednesday.image captionThe Courier says a 76-year-old driver who tried to cover up his part in a fatal crash with a cyclist could face jail.image captionThe National says the BBC "was flooded with complaints of anti-independence and anti-Nicola Sturgeon bias" following its televised leaders' debate.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with a number of women coming forward to highlight the sexist abuse they have suffered while working on North Sea oil and gas platforms.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports on a family being attacked while enjoying a picnic in the city.image captionThe Edinburgh News leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying there is "no doubt" about the SNP's commitment to replacing Edinburgh's Eye Pavilion.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports on a man being jailed for more than 10 years after he was convicted of plying a 15-year-old girl with alcohol before raping her.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.