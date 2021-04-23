BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 16 - 23 April

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 April.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightAllan Donaldson
image captionOarsome view: Allan Donaldson despite it being "very cold" watching the sunrise at Knapp's Loch, near Kilmacolm was "well worth it".
image copyrightIain Taggart
image captionCowabunga: How cute is this Highland cow calf at Pollok Park? Pic by Iain Taggart.
image copyrightLinda Ormiston
image captionHad a beak full: A bit of improvisation on the nesting front and a tolerant horse near Melrose. Picture by Linda Ormiston.
image copyrightAnne Edward
image captionWater bird: Anne Edward was delighted to have her camera with her on her walk in Crombie park in Angus so she could capture this "lovely, adorable cygnet".
image copyrightArthur Allan
image captionMini-me: Young moorhens can swim from day one, like this little guy spotted by Arthur Allan at Townhill Loch, Dunfermline.
image copyrightAlan Cruickshank
image captionInflight meal: Alan Cruickshank said he had no idea why a Great Spotted Woodpecker would come to ground to find food "given how cautious they are" until he saw this one helping itself to food being left out for Red Squirrels on the Black Isle, north of Inverness.
image copyrightBill Simpson
image captionOutfox: Bill Simpson said he would try to keep this vixen and her cubs in his Edinburgh garden, safe from his boxer dog Duke, who loves to chase foxes.
image copyrightBrian Hughes
image captionMeet the family: Brian Hughes snapped this Mallard duck on an outing with her ducklings at Perchy Pond, Wishaw.
image copyrightClaire Buchanan
image captionNailed it: Claire Buchanan captured the peace of this dusty trail in the Pentland Hills just perfectly.
image copyrightDavid Wilkinson
image captionBetter light than never: David Wilkinson said he spotted the Falkirk Wheel was lit up this week at night following new lighting being installed.
image copyrightDavid Strudwick
image captionTree-mendous: David Strudwick said his three sons, Matthew, Samuel and Luke loved their spring morning walk at Seaton Park, Aberdeen.
image copyrightDoug Edgar
image captionStoating aboot: Doug Edgar had a rare encounter with a stoat at Lymphoy in Currie, Edinburgh.
image copyrightLiz Henry
image captionSoots you: Sunset looks good on the former Longannet Power Station in Fife.
image copyrightHelen Perry
image captionWhale hello: Helen Perry said she had "Great fun watching orca gymnastics" in Aith, Shetland.
image copyrightGerry Doherty
image copyrightElsa Critchley
image captionSkin deep: Elsa Critchley was in awe of these friends when she saw them in the sea at Portobello.
image copyrightGraham S Paton
image captionGraham Paton's path looks bright: Sun rising on Edinburgh’s High Street.
image copyrightCaroline Loudon
image captionTwit twoo: Caroline Loudon said she was "really lucky" to get so close to this tawny owl in Edinburgh's Craiglockhart Woods.
image copyrightJanina Dolny
image captionFeline happy: Janina Dolny wondered if the street art on this old police box in Edinburgh's Geddes Gardens was inspired by the Maison de Moggy cat cafe across the road.
image copyrightJoyce Blair
image captionBranching out: Joyce Blair captured this magnificent tree during a walk in Boden Boo Woods in Erskine.
image copyrightKarolina Sperczynska
image captionDo whatever floats your boat: Karolina Sperczynska captured her sons during their first try on a paddle board with their dad at Loch Lomond's Millarochy Bay.
image copyrightKirsty Gray
image captionRays and shine: Kirsty Gray's morning run in the Pentland Hills was glorious.
image copyrightLinda Cooper
image captionDoe eyed: Deer enjoying the warm sunshine in Linda Cooper's woodland garden by South Loch Ness.
image copyrightLewis Milne
image captionOne of Three Ways: Lewis Milne said "Queensferry Crossing during sunset as the tide was out, revealing the beautiful shapes in the sand between the pier and the boat dock."
image copyrightMangela Coia
image captionQuit while you're a head: Mangela Coia took this picture of a large Roman head near the Antonine wall on Croy Hill in Croy.
image copyrightSharon Dalgoutt
image captionJack Sparrow: A male house sparrow plundering the Pampas grass in Sharon Dalgoutt's North Ayrshire garden for lining its nest.
image copyrightStewart Beattie
image captionYou light up my life: Stewart Beattie's picture of sunrise at St Abbs Lighthouse looks like a picture from a landscape abroad.
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionBend over backwards: Tom Kelly spotted this Kingfisher doing his early morning yoga routine on the Water of Leith in Edinburgh.
image copyrightJamie Sillars
image captionMount your blessings: Jamie Sillars said he has been enjoying walking in the hills on the Isle of Arran also know as "Scotland In Miniature".
image copyrightSandy Neillands
image captionThat doesn't look poplar: Lone tree in fields at Portencross, Ayrshire.
image copyrightMangela Coia
image captionMy finest flower: Mangela Coia captured spring in Springburn Park Glasgow this week.
image copyrightJean Lowdon
image captionBear necessities: Dunbear in Dunbar is a tribute to John Muir, the pioneering Dunbar-born naturalist and conservationist. Picture by Jean Lowdon.
image copyrightIan Barnes
image captionHigh and dry: Ian Barnes took this picture of a boat at Charlestown harbour at low tide.
image copyrightAndrew Christie
image captionSand art: Andrew Christie drew this tribute in the sand for the late Prince Philip before taking an aerial picture using a drone in Aberdeen.
image copyrightMark Bell
image captionHigh-flyer: Mark Bell took this shot just after the paraglider took off on Ben Lawers.
image copyrightIan Mulvey
image captionOn a winning peak: Ian Mulvey and his son said they had the summit to themselves on Ben A'an in The Trossachs.
image copyrightSophie Orr
image captionLife is sheep: Sophie Orr took this picture of a sheep keeping a watchful eye of its lamb at sunset in North Uist in the Western Isles.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics