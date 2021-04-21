Covid in Scotland: Deaths reach lowest level since autumn
- Published
Scotland's Covid death rate has reached its lowest level since the beginning of October, according to official figures.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said 24 death certificates mentioned Covid-19 between 11 to18 April, down from 34 the previous week.
But the proportion of care home deaths rose for the third week in a row.
There were seven deaths in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area, five in Lanarkshire and four in Ayrshire and Arran.
Pete Whitehouse, the NRS director of statistical services, said: "This week shows another welcome reduction in the number of weekly deaths, but with over 10,000 people in Scotland dying with this virus, these figures represent heartbreak and loss for families across the country.
"Deaths from all causes are broadly in line with the five-year average. Twenty-four excess deaths were registered this week, which was 2% above the average for this time of year."