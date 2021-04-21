Covid in Scotland: Discharge link to outbreaks 'cannot' be ruled out
Public Health Scotland (PHS) has said it "cannot rule out" a link between patients being discharged from hospital and Covid outbreaks in care homes.
It found mortality was high, with Covid associated with 21.6% of deaths within 30 days of discharge to a care home.
More than 5,000 patients were sent to care homes between 1 March and 31 May last year - many without a test.
This report follows an earlier PHS study that was criticised for not being clear on its findings.
The health body said the size of a care home was still the biggest factor in the risk of an outbreak.
'Lessons to be learnt'
In its report it said: "No statistically significant association was found between hospital discharge and the occurrence of a care home outbreak.
"However, due to the uncertainty observed, we cannot rule out a small effect, particularly for those patients who were discharged untested or discharged positive."
When the findings were first published last October, Nicola Sturgeon announced that there was "no statistical evidence" that discharges led to care home outbreaks.
However, the UK's statistics watchdog said a different reading of the data would suggest a link.
The Office for Statistics Regulation said that given public concern about care home outbreaks during the pandemic, the uncertainty around the interpretation of the data could have been made clearer.
The group's director Ed Humpherson said at the time: "We consider there are lessons to be learnt from this case and expect the improvement points to be addressed in the presentation of any future statistical analysis of the care home data."