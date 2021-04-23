GMB members reject council staff pay offer
Members of the GMB union in Scotland have voted to reject a pay offer to council workers.
The proposed 2% increase with a guaranteed £800 rise for lower earners was rejected by 93% of those who took part in the ballot.
The union said the vote had increased the prospect of strikes taking place in the summer.
Local authority body Cosla said the offer remained on the table while negotiations continued.
The GMB, which represents 20,000 local government workers in services such as home care, refuse, school support, and roads and maintenance, is calling for a "significantly improved offer".
The offer would give those earning up to £25,000 an increase of 2% or £800, whichever was greater, while those in the £25,000 to £40,000 band would receive 2% and those earning up to £80,000 a year would get 1%.
'Wretched year'
GMB Scotland senior organiser Drew Duffy said: "It's been a wretched year and a desperate decade for council workers, especially the lowest paid and the services they deliver.
"Home carers, refuse workers, and school support staff have got on with the job for all of us despite being failed on PPE, testing and safe working guidelines. Furthermore, they did this after years of political austerity, which cut their pay in real-terms and gutted their services."
Unison is urging council workers to back strike action over pay, while Unite has described the offer as a "slap in the face rather than a clap for local government workers".
A spokesman for the local government body Cosla said on Wednesday: "We have made an offer to our trade union colleagues. This offer remains on the table whilst we continue with on-going constructive negotiations."