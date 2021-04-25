Scotland's papers: Summer of 'celebration' hope and waste burn row

Scotland's papers: Summer of 'celebration' hope and waste burn rowPublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionScotland's biggest concert promoter DF concerts is predicting the return of major events without social distancing by August and has backed the use of "Covid status certificates" to bring them back, reports the Scotland on Sunday.image captionThe Herald on Sunday says there is "fury" as Scotland's councils are found to be burning 30,000 tonnes of recyclable waste a year, driven by "government attempts to reduce landfill".image captionDowning Street insiders are "increasingly fearful" that a devastating "treasure trove" of internal memos and emails from Dominic Cummings will paint the government in the worst possible light at the height of the pandemic, reports The Sunday Telegraph.image captionThe Sunday Times also leads with the story of the prime minister's former chief advisor, saying that Mr Cummings is preparing a "dossier of evidence" that will blame Boris Johnson personally for the tens of thousands of deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.image captionThe National says it can reveal the names of the big businesses "cashing in" on nuclear arms in a special investigation which has uncovered "billions" in investments.image captionThe Sun on Sunday says a 41-year-old mother who killed her three-year-old son and hid his body in a suitcase has been released after serving seven years in prison.image captionThe lawyer for Emma Caldwell's mother has "damned" her treatment by the Crown Office as "unbelievably cruel and cynical" in a letter to Scotland's most senior prosecutor, reports The Sunday Post.image caption"Happy Monday" is the headline on the front page of the Sunday Mail, with the newspaper looking forward to the relaxation of Covid restrictions on 26 April, allowing pubs, restaurants and cafes to open.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.