Your pictures of Scotland 23 - 30 April

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 and 30 April.

image copyrightBob Smart
image captionIt's Friiiday, and Your Pictures of Scotland. Bob Smart's photograph of a seal on a family trip to Tentsmuir kicks things off. After spotting seals bobbing about close to shore, Bob and his daughters left their spot on the beach and watched from a safe distance as the animals came ashore.
image copyrightGavin Graham
image captionGavin Graham said this flock of sheep were being moved from one field to another near Langholm when one decided it wouldn’t move any further. Gavin said: "The young shepherd picked it up and hoisted it onto his shoulders and carried it to the field entrance. It scampered away without even thanking him for the lift."
image copyrightDavid Wilkinson
image captionFalkirk landmarks were lit up blue in recognition of Strathcarron Hospice's 40th anniversary. David Wilkinson, who took the photograph, was commissioned to take images of the event.
image copyrightCharlie Scott
image captionGeese flying to their feeding grounds just as the sun was rising over New Pitsligo’s peat moss in a photograph by Charlie Scott.
image copyrightDavid Batty
image captionA spectacular view from Lochnagar in a picture from David Batty. He said: "Fergus and Dug enjoyed the walk as well as my daughter Jenna doing her first Munro. What a day."
image copyrightRoss McLaren
image captionRoss McLaren came across this marine creature, called a nudibranch, while scuba diving in Loch Long.
image copyrightRachel Craig
image captionRachel Craig said of her picture: "I had a visit from a white dove while I was capturing the reflections at The Shore. I hope it was bringing love, luck and prosperity to us people of Leith."
image copyrightRyan Gray
image captionRyan Gray snapped this red squirrel raiding a bird feeder in his dad's garden in Cupar.
image copyrightClaire McGillivray
image captionClaire McGillivray's photo of cherry blossom by the River Clyde.
image copyrightMorag Griffiths
image captionMorag Griffiths, of Taynuilt, took this photo of a bent tree after climbing Beinn a' Chròin near Crianlarich.
image copyrightKirsty Johnston
image captionKirsty Johnson, from Perth, took this picture. She said: "Ducklings on my pond marching in formation back to Mama duck."
image copyrightNiall Lipp
image captionNiall Lipp's image shows his friends, Ewen and Murdo, as they were about to reach the summit of Creag Meagaidh. Niall said: "Still plenty of snow up high but it was lovely and warm."
image copyrightVal Bissland
image captionDaybreak over Kirkintilloch in this picture from Val Bissland, who said: "An atmospheric shot of layers of cloud, mist and muted undulating landscape, taken at 06:20 from Bearsden."
image copyrightDanny McCafferty
image captionA view from McCaig’s Tower in Oban in a picture sent in by Danny McCafferty.
image copyrightCarl Taylor
image captionCarl Taylor took this spectacular shot of Glasgow Central Station on the way to work. He said: "I was just getting to the station and I saw the morning sun hitting the station. It was amazing and made some amazing beautiful colours."
image copyrightRichard Brannan
image captionRichard Brannan, of Currie, Edinburgh, was inspired to take this photo during a trip up the Pentlands Hills. He said: "I've seen this tree so many times, but this particular evening it looked so dramatic, I couldn't resist capturing it."
image copyrightGillian McGaffin
image captionGillian McGaffin photographed this view from An Stuc, looking along the Lawers ridge. She said it was taken on a beautiful day, with cloud inversion and lots of walkers making the most of the sunshine.
image copyrightSarah Paterson
image captionSarah Paterson spotted this light pillar while on a walk in Dunning. "Apparently caused by ice particles in the air reflecting the setting sun," said Sarah.
image copyrightDougie Porteous
image captionDougie Porteous said of his photo: "I captured this wee fella, who'd like to be 'famous', up on East Cairn Hill in the Pentlands at the weekend while out on a run."
image copyrightAndrew Walker
image captionThe magnificent Cairngorms and Loch Einich, seen from the lofty summit of Sgor Gaoith. Taken by Andrew Walker on his trek to the top of the mountain.
image copyrightPrashanth Narayanan
image captionHouston, Johnstone. Prashanth Narayanan sent in this image and said he was inspired to take it "during an early morning walk. Absolutely love the stillness."
image copyrightMorton Gillespie
image captionAn encounter with a cheeky but friendly deer in Torridon, Wester Ross, in a picture from Morton Gillespie, from Nairn.
image copyrightBrian Rossa
image captionBrian Rossa, from Alness, took this view from Glengarry overlooking Loch Lodge.
image copyrightLiz Mcilrath
image captionLiz Mcilrath's picture of a wooden elephant at Dundee University botanical gardens.
image copyrightIng Liang Wong
image captionCherry blossom in Victoria Park, Glasgow, in a photo from Ing Liang Wong.
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image captionCurtis Welsh captured this scene of roe deer as they paused crossing a field of spring barley near Melrose.
image copyrightCraig Chalmers
image captionCraig Chalmers took this inspiring shot as he looked out over Loch Katrine.
image copyrightFred Allingham
image captionPuffins on Westray, photographed by Fred Allingham who lives in Kirkwall.
image copyrightAlex Grant
image caption"My decision to get up at 5am was rewarded when I had this glorious view from the summit of Schiehallion all to myself," said Alex Grant, from Edinburgh.
image copyrightJohn McCallay
image captionJohn McCallay took this photo of water cascading over the jetty at North Berwick and then converted the image using the long exposure mode on his smartphone.
image copyrightDave Stewart
image captionSunrise over Berwick Law in a photograph from Dave Stewart, from Leith.

