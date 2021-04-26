Covid: Scotland's vaccine programme hits 1m second doses
- Published
Scotland's Covid-19 vaccination programme has reached a major milestone as the number of second jabs given passed the one million mark.
Monday's official figures showed that 1,068,704 people had received their second dose, 23.5% of the adult population.
Almost 2.8m (61%) have had their first dose.
For much of April, second doses have been prioritised to meet the UK's 12-week recommendation between doses.
The one million milestone was reached despite a dip in supplies of the vaccine.
But Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme stocks should increase from the second week of May and first doses would begin to outnumber second jabs in the following weeks.
Dr Smith later received his own first dose of the vaccine, administered in Lanarkshire by dental staff who are helping to deliver the vaccination programme.
Got my first dose OxAZ vaccine today from Nicole (DN) and Jack (Dentist). Lovely slick process @NHSLanarkshire and great info from vaccinators - I’m so very grateful to all the team involved in planning and delivery of this - thank you! Amazing job. 😁🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0vw3GkeT2K— Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) April 26, 2021
Older age groups are being prioritised in Scotland's vaccination programme, in line with the strategy set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
So far, uptake has been high, with jabs being offered to the majority of over 50s.
The Scottish government aimed to offer the first dose to all nine JCVI priority groups by 15 April and have said that has been "effectively" done.
Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are being given in Scotland, with each requiring two doses.
Invitations for first jabs are currently being sent out to those aged 45-49.
Unlike other nations in the UK, Scotland is not currently offering a booking system for vaccinations, but has insisted its invitation method using a distinctive blue envelope is the best way to manage supply and appointments.
Monday's coronavirus statistics update reported 142 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths.