Scotland's papers: 'Boris on ropes' and reopening after lockdown

A series of claims over Boris Johnson's conduct - including an accusation the prime minister once said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than approve a third lockdown dominate the front pages. The Times carries new allegations that Mr Johnson said he would rather let coronavirus "rip" rather than impose a second lockdown last year.

The PM is "on the ropes" and "under siege" says the Scottish Daily Mail. It describes mounting questions over Mr Johnson's "personal conduct" and the paper highlights that its exclusive on Monday - reporting the alleged "bodies" comments - was "confirmed" later in the day by the BBC and ITV.

No 10 "fights back over war of words" says the Scottish Daily Express. The paper notes Mr Johnson's denial over the claim he said "let bodies pile high" - as he pledges to "focus relentlessly on battling Covid".

The National also reports on the pressure facing the prime minister, with the paper carrying SNP calls for him to quit over the "bodies" comments.

"Slurry of sleaze" is the Metro's take - as it reports Labour's criticism of the "sewage of allegations" against Mr Johnson, who is pictured in a cowshed with the picture caption "Talking bull?". The paper says the PM is being "swamped" by scandal and "fighting devastating claims" around the "bodies" comments he is said to have made last year.