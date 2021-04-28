Scottish election 2021: Send us your questions about the Holyrood election
- Published
Do you have a question about the Scottish Parliament election?
As the campaign gears up, we want to answer the questions that matter most to our readers.
So, what do you want to know? Do you want to know how the voting system works? Or what will be different because of Covid? Perhaps you'd like to know where the parties stand on an issue that's important to you?
Whatever your question, send it to the BBC Scotland News team using the form below and we'll do our best to answer.
