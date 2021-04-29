Scotland's papers: Boris's flat refurb and education concerns

Scotland's papers: Boris's flat refurb and education concernsPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Interior resign" is the Metro's headline as it reports the "fiercest Commons clash yet" between Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the ongoing row about the prime minister's Downing Street flat makeover.image captionDeclining scores for Scottish pupils in maths and science can be blamed on Curriculum for Excellence, according to The Herald. The paper cites a study from the Institute for Government which says results for the two subjects are lower than in 2006 and links it to Scotland's curriculum model.image captionWith one week to go until the Holyrood election, The Scotsman front page reports details of a new opinion poll that suggests support for Scottish independence has fallen to its lowest level for nearly 18 months.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail also has the results of a poll on Scottish independence, which the paper claims is a "damning verdict" on what people think the impact of breaking up the UK would be.image captionSticking with the independence theme, The National's front page reports on a letter signed by more than 170 cultural figures across Europe calling on the EU to guarantee an independent Scotland a place in the EU.image captionThe prime minister will give evidence to the Electoral Commission in its probe over the Downing Street flat makeover, says the i paper's headline. It says the case could be passed to police for criminal investigation if it is suspected any failure to declare funding was intentional.image captionThe Daily Star offers its readers "proper fancy wallpaper" of the kind said to be favoured by Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds in a two-page pullout. The paper advises readers that they only need to buy 104 copies of the paper in order to decorate a 6m x 3m room.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads on the comments of England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam who says two-jab protection allows vaccinated people to "meet freely". The paper says Prof Van-Tam believes there is little risk for those who have been fully jabbed to gather - but he urged them not to do so.image captionThe news that 60m more booster vaccines have been secured by the UK leads the Scottish Daily Express. It says the move could "halt a third wave".image captionThe Crown Office's bid to seize the artwork of a convicted drug dealer makes the front page of The Daily Record.image captionThe front page of The Scottish Sun marks the court appearance by the Wales manager, Ryan Giggs, who pleaded not guilty to two assault charges and another of coercive control.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports on a break-in at a city business just days after it re-opened following the four-month lockdown.image captionThe Press and Journal front page reports on what it says is a £25m bill for consultants who worked on solutions for the landslip problem at the Rest and Be Thankful section of the A83.image captionCar thieves caught on CCTV make the front page of Dundee's Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Courier front page focuses on an ongoing equal pay battle at Dundee City Council.image captionThe safety of women walking around Edinburgh is the focus of the city's Evening News front page.image captionA man fined for throwing boiling water over his mum is the lead story in the Aberdeen Evening Express.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.