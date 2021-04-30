Covid in Scotland: Most councils on track for level 2 restrictions
- Published
All but one Scottish council have now met a key benchmark for the further easing of Covid restrictions.
Earlier this week every local authority briefly averaged fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 population, one of the requirements for a move to level two.
But a surge of cases in Moray has taken it back above the threshold for easing restrictions even further.
The next target date for relaxing Covid restrictions across the whole of Scotland is 17 May.
A move to level two would allow limited numbers of people to socialise indoors, permit pubs to serve alcohol inside and see an easing of restrictions on theatres and cinemas.
On Monday every council had a seven-day average case rate of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000, according to latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS).
A day later, however, Moray's figure rose to 50.1 for the week to 27 April. The test positivity rate uses data from three days ago to present a more accurate picture of the trend.
Sixteen new cases were confirmed on Friday in the council area, which has 95,000 people, meaning the figure looks set to rise higher in the coming days.
Dr Jillian Evans, an expert in public health from NHS Grampian, told BBC Scotland that Moray was causing concern because the rise in cases could not be linked to a specific event or place.
"That gives us cause for concern because it makes it difficult for us to manage those individual cases," she said.
North Lanarkshire, which had a case rate above 50 until two days ago, is now at 43.6 cases per 100,000, according to the PHS data.
Under the Scottish government's strategic framework, achieving a seven day case rate of under 50 is a key measure for considering whether an area should move to level two - although other factors are considered such as the ability of the NHS to cope.
Fifteen local authorities are currently seeing fewer than 20 cases per week per 100,000 - the threshold for a move to level one.
Midlothian, the Western Isles and Shetland had no cases in the seven days to 27 April.
Another encouraging measure is the weekly rate for test positivity across the country which now stands at 1.2%, down from 15% at the start of this year.
On two days this week the rate dropped below 1%, the first time this has happened since September when it began to rise after the summer lull.
The declining number of Covid cases has translated into far fewer people in hospital, with the numbers again similar to those in September last year.
There were just 67 people in hospital on Thursday and nine in intensive care with recently-confirmed Covid.
That compares with more than 2,000 in hospital at the end of January and 150 in intensive care.
The latest report from the UK's Office for National Statistics shows that Scotland still has the highest rate of people testing positive for Covid.
In England the rate was one in 1,010 people, in Wales it was one in 1,570, in Northern Ireland one in 940 and in Scotland one in 640.
The Scottish government's latest weekly assessment of the epidemic cited a major study published in the Lancet on how vaccination was reducing hospital admissions.
It said that four weeks after receiving a first dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was shown to reduce the risk of Covid hospitalisation by 91% and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by 88%.
About 2.8 million people in Scotland have had the first dose of a vaccine, 62% of the population aged over 16.
The modelling report said the reproduction rate R in Scotland is currently estimated as being between 0.8 and 1.0 - slightly higher than last week.
Contact tracing
Dr Evans told BBC Scotland there were "pockets, such as Moray, where Covid cases were higher than the rest of the country.
"It is important to link these to known events and settings because it helps you break the chain of transmission," she said.
She said the contact tracing in Moray was now going back much further than the infectious period to try to identify the source of the infection.
"That reminds me of what is happening in places like New Zealand where they really looking at this with an individual lens and not just a population one," Dr Evans said.
"We can only do that because infection rates generally across Grampian and Scotland are so low."
Prof Linda Bauld, a public health expert at the University of Edinburgh, told BBC Scotland's Drive programme she was "very confident" Scotland was on track to move to level two when the next review takes place in a couple of weeks.
She said she thought the overall numbers were going to continue to decline but it needed the vaccine rollout to continue at pace, people to remain careful and for test and protect to "get on top of" outbreaks.