Scotland's papers: Europe to open to tourists, and teachers' stress crisis

Scotland's papers: Europe to open to tourists, and teachers' stress crisisPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightDaily Telegraph image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that EU states could open their borders to tourists from countries with low Covid cases and high vaccination rates. Downing Street is drawing up a "traffic light" system for international travel, the paper adds.image copyrightMetroimage captionThe Metro says Boris Johnson has reacted cautiously to the news from Europe, warning of the possibility of an "influx of disease". The Scottish government has not yet said when the restriction on foreign travel will be relaxed.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionA "green list" of about a dozen countries which people from England can visit is likely to include the Seychelles, Malta, Gibraltar, Israel and Portugal, according to The Times. People in Scotland may fly from England to get round a ban on non-essential international travel, it adds.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionThe number of teachers signed off with stress has increased by a quarter since 2016, according to the front page story in The Herald. Its research found that increases were particularly marked in Edinburgh, the Highlands and the Western Isles.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe i newspaper says 50 million Covid vaccinations have been given in the UK, while NHS Western Isles has become the first health board in the country to invite people aged 18 to 29 for jabs.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionRuth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has written to half-a-million voters asking them to vote tactically to prevent an SNP majority in the forthcoming election, the Scottish Daily Mail reports.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe Scottish Daily Express leads with criticism of SNP depute leader Keith Brown who said the SNP wanted the pandemic over quickly so an independence campaign can begin.image copyrightThe National image captionA mocked-up picture of Boris Johnson as a chicken leads The National's front page. It asks why the prime minister is not visiting Scotland to support the Conservatives' election campaign north of the border.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record says Steven Daniel tried to buy a £500,000 new-build home with bullet-proof windows and a panic room.image copyrightScottish Sunimage captionThe Scottish Sun reports on developments in the police investigation into the death of Stuart Lubbock, whose body was found in entertainer and TV presenter Michael Barrymore's pool 20 years ago.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Courier leads with family tributes to a man who died after collapsing on a cycle path in Monifieth at the weekend. Father-of-one Andy Nixon was described as someone who "brought a smile to the face of everyone he met".image copyrightPress and Journalimage captionThe Press and Journal focuses on a spate of fireraising incidents in Inverness. Police patrols have now been stepped up following several blazes in the Inshes area of the city.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionThe Evening Telegraph says visitors at a popular park in Dundee have criticised residents who have piled rubbish at a recycling point in the city's west end.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times leads with a football club fighting to save its local training grounds warning that the loss of the venue could be "devastating" for the east end of the city.image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionThe Evening Express reports on claims that lockdown restrictions are behind delays in building the replacement Riverbank school project.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionThe Daily Star leads on what it calls shock new claims about the Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed in 2019 following the death of a guest. The paper says makers of the show would grade programmes depending on how shocking they were.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.