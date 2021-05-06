Scotland's papers: Warning for holidaymakers and Trump's new website
- Published
As voters go to the polls in the Scottish election, newspapers take the opportunity to give their opinions on the front pages.
However, the BBC - like other broadcasters - is restricted to reporting only factual accounts of the vote in line with polling day rules. You can read more about the BBC guidelines here.
With the election understandably hogging the headlines, we take a look at the other stories featuring in Thursday's papers.
The Times reports that the UK government is set to give both veterans and terrorists immunity from prosecution for their actions during the Troubles. The paper says the plans will "draw a line under the past" in Northern Ireland - with no charges to be brought over incidents up to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
According to the paper, plans for a £150m unit to investigate all deaths during the Troubles will be scrapped, and replaced with a "Nelson Mandela-style truth and reconciliation process". Whitehall sources deny the proposals amount to an "amnesty".
Meanwhile, The Daily Record reports on a 21-year-old man accused of breaking a toddler's legs being cleared of assaulting the child after he blamed the child's injuries on her mother.
Ayr Sheriff Court heard that the child was found to have a spiral fracture to her left femur and a broken right tibia, after Conor Murray looked after her at a property in Tarbolton, Ayrshire.
A jury found the charge was not proven, after hearing the mother was reported to police and social services over her treatment of the child.
The Daily Star, above, reports on former US President Donald Trump launching his own website - "just when you thought it was safe to start using social media again... the crazy old man's back in business" is the paper's headline.
According to the i newspaper, holidaymakers arriving back at British airports this summer could face queues of up to 10 hours because of increased checks being carried out at the border.
And in a joint article for the Daily Telegraph, the bosses of British Airways, EasyJet and Jet2 call on the UK government to recognise the vaccination status of British travellers - and ditch "illogical" plans to make them pay for coronavirus tests.
"Let's not waste the success of the vaccine rollout," they write, "it's time to get Britain flying once again."
The Scottish Sun says the Tartan Army will be banned from celebrating together at the Euros - after UEFA ruled football fans must sit alone with a four-seat gap to the next person.
The measures will apply to Scotland's group matches at Hampden against the Czech Republic and Croatia, as well as the clash with England at Wembley.
The Herald says NHS chiefs have warned of a deteriorating Covid situation in Moray amid reports that some people are failing to self-isolate and breaching rules on indoor gatherings.
The region currently has the worst Covid rate in Scotland amid a recent surge in cases, and there are growing fears that it may be left behind when the rest of the country unlocks into Level Two restrictions later this month.
The Scotsman says residents in Moray have been warned to stick to Covid-19 restrictions amid a surge in cases and reports of people not self-isolating when advised to do so.
Moray currently has a seven-day Covid positivity rate of 81.4 per 100,000.
Meanwhile, The Courier reports on a court case involving a man allegedly being stabbed outside a supermarket after he was accused of flouting Covid restrictions. Trouble is said to have flared after the 29-year-old man coughed, said "corona" and laughed while passing a family group.
The Daily Express highlights new research which suggests that air pollution causes high blood pressure in children and raises their risk of it as adults.
The paper says scientists are now calling for youngsters to be routinely checked for problems and work to protect them from smog. The team looked at more than 350,000 five to 12-year-olds in Europe, the US and China.
The Daily Mail features an article on The Duchess of Cambridge sharing a glimpse of her photography book, Hold Still, ahead of its release on Friday.
It comes a day after Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle unveiled her own £12.99 children's story, The Bench, sparking what the Mail describes as "a battle of the royal publications".
The Press and Journal, above, features a dramatic rescue scene on its front page. The paper tells how a teenager had to be airlifted to hospital after being injured while jumping off a pier at a north-east harbour.
A coastguard rescue helicopter was sent from Inverness to the scene at Rosehearty as rocks and high waves prevented a lifeboat crew from getting close enough.
The National says Scottish salmon farms are to trial a new Canadian system to deal with harmful plankton. Scottish Sea Farms is to test the greener system, Flowpressor, to protect its salmon from what it called a major threat to the health of farmed fish worldwide.
The Edinburgh News leads with the ongoing Bradley Welsh murder trial. But it also highlights the story of an Edinburgh mother who has taken on a skydiving challenge for Teenage Cancer Trust after surviving the disease.
Tianna Campbell, 23, underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and 15 courses of radiotherapy at the Western General Hospital to fight a 12cm tumour growing behind her breast bone.
The Glasgow Times, below, reports on a furious dog owner slamming litter louts after her 10-month-old pup slashed its paw on a discarded wine bottle.
The Evening Express, below, says dozens of teachers and school children lined the streets to pay an emotional tribute to a six-year-old boy who died after a long battle with a heart condition.
Gerrard Somers, from Sheddocksley, passed away at the end of April after his incurable heart defect worsened.
Finally, the Evening Telegraph has an interview with 17-year-old William Morrison who is urging young men to "please, please get checked" after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
William has completed all three cycles of chemotherapy after the cancer spread to his left abdomen and says he is "just waiting to recover fully, which may take several months".