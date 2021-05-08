Scotland's papers: Majority 'long shot' and Sturgeon's referendum vow

Scotland's papers: Majority 'long shot' and Sturgeon's referendum vowPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe SNP's bid to win a majority at Holyrood will go "down to the margins", according to The Herald. The paper features a picture of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrating with supporters at the Glasgow count on a day when her party won 39 seats.image captionThe Scotsman reports Ms Sturgeon is set for another five years in power but says she conceded the prospect of winning an overall majority is a "long shot". The paper adds the SNP's hopes of securing at least 65 seats were "all but dashed" when Labour's Jackie Baillie held on to Dumbarton.image captionThe i says the election saw tactical voting by pro-union supporters designed to prevent the SNP from winning a majority. As the second day of counting gets under way the paper also reports the signs point to a "record turnout" despite the Covid pandemic.image captionA masked Nicola Sturgeon also features on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. The paper says a "huge surge" in turnout from SNP supporters has secured a fourth term for the party. The broadsheet also carries a warning from the head of the UK's Border Force that holidaymakers should expect airport delays of "15 times normal" when the travel industry opens up again this summer.image caption"Can Tories stop SNP tidal wave?" asks the Scottish Daily Mail. Although the paper describes the prospect of an SNP majority as "dwindling" it reports Nicola Sturgeon believes her case for Indyref 2 has not been dented.image captionA picture of Labour's Jackie Baillie celebrating her victory in Dumbarton, the SNP's number one target seat, features on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. The paper says tactical votes have put Ms Sturgeon "under pressure" as she looks set to miss out on an overall majority.image captionThe Times leads with the first minister's vow to hold another independence referendum after making gains on the first day of counting in the Holyrood election. The party took three target seats, including Edinburgh Central, which was held by former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.image captionThe National opts for a jubilant picture of Ms Sturgeon and SNP supporters under the headline: "Yes on track". It reports Scotland is set for a pro-independence majority "despite unionist tactical voting".image captionThe Courier features a socially distanced picture of the SNP's Joe FitzPatrick and supporters celebrating after he won a third term as MSP for Dundee West.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports the SNP is on course for a clean sweep of the city's seats.image captionThe Scottish Sun leads with the conviction of "suntan hitman" Sean Orman for the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh in Edinburgh. The paper reports Orman, who was jailed for 28 years, was paid £10,000 for the contract killing in April 2019.image captionThe Daily Record leads with an interview with the husband of a woman who accused former first minister Alex Salmond of assault. The paper says the ex-SNP leader's political comeback with the Alba Party has made the woman's life "hell again". Mr Salmond was last year cleared of all the sexual assault charges against him.image captionThe Daily Star also leads with the conviction of Sean Orman for Bradley Welsh's murder. The paper reports the motive for the shotgun murder of the former boxing champion "may never be known".image captionThe front page of the Edinburgh Evening News is also dominated by the murder of Mr Welsh. The paper reports the killer's mobile phone, which was deliberately set on fire, may now be used to help police "snare city crime bosses".image captionThe Press and Journal leads with the conviction of a rapist who fled Scotland fort the US and tried to fake his own death. Kim Avis, from Inverness, disappeared in February 2019 after reportedly going for a swim at a beach in California. The market trader was later extradited and has now been convicted of sting of sex abuse charges.image captionA Dundee taxi driver has told the Weekend Telegraph about the terrifying moment a passenger held a knife to his throat and demanded money. Bob Griffin, 63, stayed cool, calm and collected and was back at work the following day.image captionAnd the Evening Express front page features a picture of an overturned car which was flipped by its owner while he was four times the drink drive limit.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.