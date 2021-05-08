Covid in Scotland: 224 new virus cases recorded but no new deaths
- Published
Scotland has recorded 224 new cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours.
The death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains at 7,661.
But the Scottish government noted that registry offices are generally closed at weekends.
The daily test positivity rate was 1.2%, the same as Friday, according to the latest figures.
To date 2,883,384 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 1,450,798 have received their second dose.
Moray has the highest rate of cases in the country, with 96 per 100,000 people in the seven days to 5 May, significantly higher than the rest of the country.
A mobile testing unit arrived in Elgin on Friday as part of moves to reduce the spread of the virus and asymptomatic people are being encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests.
East Ayrshire has the second highest number of cases in Scotland, with 36.9 per 100,000, followed by Glasgow at 34.7 per 100,000 people in the seven days to 5 May.