Covid in Scotland: What level will your area be in from 17 May?
- Published
The next big step in lockdown easing will take place from Monday, 17 May. Most councils move from level three to level two where indoor socialising without the two metre rule is allowed. Find out which council is in which level.
No local authority has yet been assigned this level. In this tier, hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
A handful of Scottish communities move to this level which allows six people from three households to meet inside and stay overnight. There is no need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home. Travel around Scotland is permitted but you cannot enter somewhere with level three restrictions. You can also travel to other parts of the UK as long as you follow their rules. Shops and leisure attractions are open, including soft play and funfairs, but nightclubs and adult entertainment remain closed.
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Na h-Eileanan Siar
- All islands in Highland (except Skye)
- Argyll & Bute islands of Coll, Colonsay, Erraid, Gometra, Iona, Islay, Jura, Mull, Oronsay, Tiree and Ulva
Most areas will move to this level which allows six people from three households to meet inside and stay overnight. There is no need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home. Travel around Scotland is permitted but you cannot enter somewhere with level three restrictions. You can also go to other parts of the UK as long as you follow their rules. Shops and leisure attractions are open, but soft play, funfairs and nightclubs remain closed.
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Angus
- Argyll & Bute (some of its islands go to level one, but not Bute)
- Edinburgh
- Clackmannanshire
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Dundee
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Lothian
- East Renfrewshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Glasgow City
- Highland (all islands other than Skye in level one)
- Inverclyde
- Midlothian
- North Ayrshire (Arran and Cumbrae stay in level two)
- North Lanarkshire
- Perth & Kinross
- Renfrewshire
- Scottish Borders
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- West Dunbartonshire
- West Lothian
It looks likely that just one council area will be in level three where six people from two households can gather at an indoor public place such as a cafe or restaurant. Groups of up to six from six households can meet outdoors, but there is no indoor visits to private homes. Going inside someone's living accommodation is only permitted for essential purposes or if you are in an extended household. Shops and many leisure facilities can open, but cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, concert halls and stadiums cannot.
- Moray
No Scottish local authority is in this level. The rules say that four people from two households can meet outdoors in a private garden or a public place, but they would not be able to travel outside their area, unless for an essential reasons. Indoor activity can only be for essential purposes and not for socialising. Essential shops would be open, plus places of worship which can follow social distancing rules. Hospitality venues would remain closed along with indoor visitor attractions, gyms and swimming pools.