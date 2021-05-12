Rangers fans warned to think before celebrating trophy win
- Published
Rangers fans are being warned to think of their families before gathering in crowds to celebrate their league win.
The team will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.
Police Scotland has already warned fans to avoid a planned march to George Square on trophy day.
Now Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has appealed to them to consider the health and wellbeing of their loved ones before breaking Covid restrictions.
Steven Gerrard's squad is due to be presented with the Premiership silverware after Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox.
It will be the first time the club has lifted the trophy in a decade. But, because fans are still not permitted inside football grounds, the team will not be able to share it with supporters.
Mr Yousaf said: "I understand Rangers supporters will want to celebrate what will be a huge day for the club - but we are in a crucial and fragile stage in our fight against the virus, with a new variant and eased restrictions adding to the risks.
"I strongly urge fans to mark the occasion safely and within the Covid restrictions that are in place to protect the public. The strong message is that no-one - including fans - should congregate anywhere in large numbers."
He added: "I have urged Rangers Football Club to also reinforce the message that fans should not gather and I welcome the constructive approach Rangers have told me they are willing to take, along with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council's considerable work for the safe running of the match on Saturday."
He ended by urging fans to listen to the upcoming messages from their club and the police and to stick to the rules and continue to supress the virus.
Rangers are expected to address fans on Thursday after one fan group invited fans to march from Ibrox to George Square in Glasgow city centre after Saturday's final league game.
Police said the plan would be against coronavirus regulations.
Most of Scotland remains within level three measures until Monday when most of the mainland moves to level two.
Ch Spt Mark Sutherland, commander for the Greater Glasgow division, said: "An appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.
"Under the current restrictions, no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.
"We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish government, to ensure these matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public."
He added: "The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however, we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."
The first minister was critical of Rangers in early March after thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in George Square when the team clinched the title.
Police made arrests and fines were issued after crowds of fans congregated despite warnings to stay at home.
Nicola Sturgeon said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.