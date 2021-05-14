Head injuries suffered by 80% of women prisoners
Almost 80% of women prisoners in Scotland have a history of significant head injury - mostly through through domestic abuse, a study has found.
The University of Glasgow research found 66% of inmates had suffered repeat head injuries for many years.
And 89% of participants said domestic violence was the most common cause.
The study, funded by the Scottish government and published in the Lancet Psychiatry, found the majority of victims were from deprived areas.
Lead author Prof Tom McMillan said: "It is already recognised that women in prison are vulnerable because of histories of abuse and substance misuse.
"However, this research shows that a history of significant head injury is also a vulnerability and needs to be included when considering mental health needs and in developing criminal justice policy given the relationships with associated disabilities, abuse and violent crime."
'Vulnerabilities'
The professor of clinical neuropsychology said interventions to reduce mental health morbidity and manage the risk of violent offending should include history of significant head injury.
He added: "There is a need to recognise these vulnerabilities at an early stage, including at the first contact with the criminal justice system, to assess these women and provide long-term support."
Researchers interviewed women at four Scottish prisons - Cornton Vale, Greenock, Lothian and Polmont - between 2018 and 2019.
The team assessed 109 women for a history of head injury, including its causes.
Alcohol and drugs
They also investigated any history of abuse, as well as mental and physical health conditions.
Of the 78% of women prisoners who had a history of significant head injury, 40% also had an associated disability.
Researchers also found that violent criminal behaviour was three times more likely in those with a history of significant head injury, and that women with a significant head injury had spent three times longer in prison.
A history of alcohol or drug misuse was also common, with substantially higher rates in the group who reported significant head injuries.