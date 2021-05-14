Covid in Scotland: Glasgow and Moray to remain under level 3 restrictions
- Published
Glasgow and Moray will remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least another week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
She said the "difficult" decision to retain the existing regulations in Glasgow came after a rise in cases in the city.
It was previously warned that Moray was likely to remain in level three.
The rest of mainland Scotland will drop down to level two next week, and most islands will be placed in level one.
