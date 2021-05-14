Most NHS Scotland staff to receive 4% pay rise
- Published
The Scottish government has confirmed an NHS pay deal that will see most workers receive a 4% rise.
The deal, which had been on the table since the end of March, will be backdated to 1 December 2020.
The 4% offer came after a period of negotiation between unions and NHS bosses.
Scotland's largest health union, Unison, said on Wednesday that its members had voted "overwhelmingly" for the rise.
The majority of NHS unions have now voted to accept the package.
The Scottish government said the deal would benefit about 154,000 employees covered by the Agenda for Change (AfC) NHS pay and grading system.
This includes nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals, as well as domestic staff, porters, healthcare support staff and other frontline health workers.
It does not include doctors.
Eligible staff on bands 1-4 who currently earn £24,973 or less will receive a flat rise of £1,009, while staff on the highest bands 8-9 will receive an increase of 2% or less.
It follows a row in England after Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended plans to give some NHS staff in England a 1% pay rise.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish deal was "the biggest pay uplift for NHS staff since devolution" and that it recognised the government's "unwavering commitment of NHS Scotland staff".
Better off
Ms Sturgeon said: "If the Department of Health sticks with the offer it has proposed, staff in Scotland will be considerably better off in 2021-22 than their counterparts in England.
"This has been an exceptionally challenging year for our health service and I am delighted that the Scottish government has been able to recognise the service and dedication of our healthcare staff.
"On behalf of us all, thank you for all you have done and for all you continue to do."
Unison said it was delighted to have secured "the best pay deal we could get through negotiation".
The union's Scotland head of health, Willie Duffy, said: "The NHS has very difficult times ahead. Not least because of the backlog of patients who have had medical procedures delayed because of Covid.
"Unison will continue its campaign for increased investment, and better conditions and pay across the health and public services to support our recovery from this pandemic."