Covid in Scotland: Three million people receive vaccine
- Published
More than three million people in Scotland have now received a first dose of the Covid Vaccine.
The Scottish vaccine rollout has now reached two-thirds of the eligible population.
The programme is currently moving through those aged 40 to 49 years old. More than 50% of this age group has come forward to receive a first vaccination.
In total, 3,003,339 people have now received a first dose.
A second dose has also been given to 1,599,519 members of the population.
Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said: "It is down to the enormous efforts of our vaccination teams around the country.
"Everyone has a role to play in helping to bring this virus under control and we want to see our high uptake rates continuing through all the age groups."
Dr Smith said that, "supplies permitting", he expected that all adults in Scotland would be offered a first dose by the end of July.
The milestone came as Scotland recorded 413 new cases of coronavirus, but no new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Scottish government noted that registry offices are generally closed at weekends.
The daily test positivity rate was 1.6%, according to the latest figures.
With the exception of Glasgow and Moray, mainland Scotland is due to move from level two to level three restrictions on Monday.
As the vaccination programme progresses through the 40-49 age group, appointments are also being scheduled for people aged 30 to 39 years old.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that this age group should be be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
'Hugely encouraging'
Dr Smith added: "The latest advice from the JCVI regarding 30 to 39-year-olds is clear that it is based on the current low prevalence of the virus and the availability of alternatives to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
"If the situation changes, the advice is that vaccination of adults aged 30-39 years with any of the UK authorised vaccines is always better than no vaccination, except where there are specific medical reasons for not doing so."
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde public health director Dr Linda De Caestecker said the rollout was the "most significant of any vaccination programme ever undertaken" by the health board.
She added: "The number of doses administered within NHSGGC and across Scotland is hugely encouraging."