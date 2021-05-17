Scotland's papers: Rioting fans condemned and Covid rules eased

Scotland's papers: Rioting fans condemned and Covid rules easedPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the first minister's criticism of Rangers fans following crowd trouble in Glasgow at the weekend. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon labelled the fans as a"thuggish minority" and "selfish beyond belief".image captionThe Daily Record says fans fought each other and police were attacked during the "rampage" which left a "trail of destruction" in the city as Rangers celebrated their first Premiership title win in a decade.image caption"Nic's Rangers rampage rage" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper saying that the first minister took aim at "bigoted" fans for their "violence and vile anti-Catholic prejudice".image captionMs Sturgeon said she was "utterly disgusted" with the behaviour of fans which saw five police office officers injured and 28 people arrested when violence erupted in Glasgow's George Square, reports the Daily Express.image captionThe Metro says police chiefs have warned that "many more arrests" will follow after the scenes in Glasgow as about 15,000 fans defied Covid-19 rules around mass gatherings.image captionThe Daily Star's front page pictures two medics in riot gear wheeling a stretcher carrying an injured man in George Square, with the one-word headline "vile".image captionThe Glasgow Times has extended coverage of the trouble in George Square, saying that staff and diners at a nearby restaurant had to be "guided to safety" as the Rangers fans celebrated.image captionThe i says that Scots are being urged to be "cautious and careful" with the new freedoms starting for many across the country, with hugs and indoor socialising returning.image captionScotland is "back in business" says the Daily Mail, with millions enjoying new freedoms - but Glasgow is still "in limbo" as it stays in level three "with no end in sight".image captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson has said everyone must "play their part" and get the Covid jab amid concern that the spread of the Indian variant is being "fuelled" by those who have refused to be vaccinated, reports The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Times says plans for foreign holidays are in "chaos" after the UK's health secretary warned against travelling to "amber" list countries like France and Spain despite lifting a ban on leisure trips abroad.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says pubs, cafes and restaurants are welcoming customers inside again as Covid restrictions are eased across much of Scotland.image captionThe National says UK Home Office "cowards" refused to take the first minister's calls after an immigration raid in the southside of Glasgow sparked a protest last week.image captionA billionaire has unveiled a "radical" plan" to tackle Scotland's housing crisis, according to The Herald.image captionA teenager and man have denied stealing a boy's pet dog in Perth while "brandishing" a hammer and a knife, reports The Courier.image captionThe Press and Journal says a mum of an 18-month-old boy is warning other parents to be aware of the dangers of Covid after he was taken "gravely ill".image captionA "hero" Tesco driver pulled a woman from the wreckage of a car just moments before an explosion, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionNeighbours in Aberdeen have won their fight to have a leylandii hedge cut back as it was blocking their TV signal, reports the Evening Express.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.