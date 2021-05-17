BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Glasgow case rate continues to rise

Published
image captionGlasgow has remained in level three as much of the rest of Scotland moves to level two

The number of Covid infections is continuing to rise in Glasgow, with case rates now higher than 100 per 100,000 people.

Latest Public Health Scotland figures for 14 May show the city rate is 100.3, with indications it may rise further.

The area remains in level three, while much of the rest of Scotland moves to level two.

The rate in neighbouring East Renfrewshire is 86.9, well above the level two threshold.

However, that council area, which is to the south of the city, has been put down to level two restrictions where indoor visits are now allowed.

