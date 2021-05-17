Covid in Scotland: Anger as Glasgow and Moray remain in level three
- Published
Euphoria at the return of indoor hospitality and hugging has not reached every part of Scotland.
While most of the country went into level two and most islands skipped to level one, Glasgow and Moray remain under tighter restrictions.
Hospitality businesses have expressed anger at the 11th hour change of heart.
And concern mounts in East Renfrewshire which now exceeds Moray's Covid case rate but has been allowed to ease restrictions.
Last Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that all mainland areas with the possible exception of Moray were expected to move to level two rules this week.
But on Friday she announced that the move to level two would be delayed by a week for both Moray and Glasgow after cases rose rapidly, particularly in the south of the city.
It means bars and restaurants in Glasgow and Moray will not be able to serve alcohol indoors and they will have to close their doors to indoor diners at 20:00.
Donald Macleod, convenor of the Glasgow Licensing Forum, believes hospitality is being "treated with contempt".
He said: "I am happy for those who can open but I feel desperately sad and sorry for all those in Glasgow on what should have been a happy Monday, has become a very blue, dank, dreary Monday.
"It's a terrible situation to be in with a £1m-a-day bar bill being foisted upon the city because of wasted stock, staff coming off furlough, preparation - it's a total disgrace.
"Cases go up but mortality rates don't, hospital admissions don't and yet we are locked down. There is no run on the NHS. We should not be shutting down an economy, a whole city.
"Many are going to go out of business."
Meanwhile The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and UK Hospitality have written to the first minister asking her to address the challenges faced by tourism and hospitality businesses in Glasgow and beyond as a result of the city remaining in level three restrictions, with the added travel ban.
The groups say a significant part of the industry and its supply chain have been plunged into crisis.
They are calling for more financial support and highlighted urgent issues such as the costs involved in preparing to reopen, waste of stock and the mental health of employers and employees.
In Moray, Sarah Holmes, who has run Elgin's Pencil Me In for five years, has expressed her frustration at remaining in level three.
"It is frustrating when you see all the happy freedom stories today", she said. "I don't disagree (with that decision), but the travel restrictions massively impacts tourism in Moray.
"I feel we need to ride out this week. Online is only about 30% of our turnover, most is in store - the reason I have a shop is I like the customer connection".
She said she was "quietly confident" that Moray's infection rate would have fallen enough by the end of the week to justify an imminent move to level two.
Both Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, have described the Covid situation as "fragile".
Mr Swinney told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that every local authority was being monitored and restrictions would be applied to contain outbreaks, if necessary.
But he added: "The last thing we want to do is to have local authority areas going in and out of restrictions like a yo-yo, that's the worst of all possible models for the business community and the wider community."
Meanwhile Prof Leitch warned on Sunday that Glasgow might have to remain under level three restrictions for longer if the rise - which is being driven by the so-called Indian variant - shows no sign of abating.
The latest seven-day average per 100,000 population in the city is 94.5 cases, well above the level two benchmark of 50 cases.
Eyes are also on East Renfrewshire, which has seen its case rate jump to 75.4, overtaking Moray.
It emerged on Monday that people in Glasgow between the ages of 18 and 39 were now being invited to get their vaccinations sooner than previously planned.
The local health board said appointments were being made for next week and that plans were also being finalised to bring forward second vaccinations for over 50s.
Residents of Gigha, which is among those Scottish islands which has not moved down to level one, are also disappointed.
The island's heritage trust welcomed the further relaxation of Covid rules, but said islanders had worked for more than a year to suppress the virus and had hoped to move down to level one.
A trust said the island had been lucky to have no Covid cases and, while there was some nervousness around the return of visitors last summer, there were businesses on Gigha highly reliant on tourism.
A spokesman for the Scottish government said: "Islands that are easily reachable from the mainland, including Bute, Skye and Cumbrae as well as Gigha, will remain in level two to prevent transmission of the virus.
"We have always said we will keep plans under review and accelerate the lifting of restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so."