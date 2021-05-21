BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 14 - 21 May

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 May.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightPhilip Banks
image captionBeach boys: A band of seals poses for the camera at Portgordon.
image copyrightHamish Spencer-Nairn
image captionTop of the crops: "Beautiful curves on a carrot field near Cupar," says Hamish Spencer-Nairn.
image copyrightColin Smith
image captionAll yellow: A tiny snail found a home on a daffodil at Finlaystone Park.
image copyrightAlena Turner
image captionHumble abode: Formakin House, Bishopton, was captured by Alena Turner.
image copyrightRon Macdonald
image captionClose friends: Six treecreepers "forming a huddle" after having just fledged their tree hole nest at the Muir of Dinnet nature reserve.
image copyrightGary Shearer
image captionOn the right path: Gary Shearer says his son Jude enjoyed feeding the reindeer on a family holiday to Aviemore.
image copyrightMarian Blythe
image captionStunning skyline: A view across Holyrood park looking at Arthur's Seat.
image copyrightBill Purden
image captionNessie on tour: This wicker sculpture at Culzean Castle is one of a number on display until September.
image copyrightJim Corrigan
image captionColour code: "This was captured this week just before the storm clouds rolled in over the River Clyde," says Jim Corrigan.
image copyrightPAmela Fraser
image captionIn the pink: A view from near to the Suspension Bridge in Dumfries.
image copyrightJulie Dryden
image captionEvening light: The Campsie Hills looking at their best.
image copyrightSarah McEwan
image captionSunshine sprint: "Here's a photo of my daughter, Islay McEwan, running down Coldingham beach," says Sarah McEwan.
image copyrightLynne Muir
image captionNight vision: Queensferry crossing, taken at low tide.
image copyrightKrystal Hanley
image captionDeer prudence: This one came to say hello during a walk around the grounds of Hopetoun House in South Queensferry.
image copyrightBartek Rodziewicz
image captionSnow dusting: A trip to Glencoe snapped here.
image copyrightGraham Cummings
image captionWonderful vista: "I was visiting Kishorn and thought the view of the Bealach-na-ba pass was just stunning," says Graham Cummings.
image copyrightVictoria McCowan
image captionSpringing forth: Bluebells starting to make an appearance in Kinclaven Bluebell Woods.
image copyrightMOrris Macleod
image captionOtter you looking at? This one in Loch Roag gave Morris Macleod a "hard stare".
image copyrightClare Gibb
image captionGive us a wave: Clare Gibb's sons Harry and Ollie spotted a fishing boat coming back to the harbour at Pittenweem.
image copyrightSue Fulton
image captionSpectacular sunset: With an added rainbow at the harbour in Inverkip Marina.
image copyrightDavid May
image captionSoar point: A red Kite over the Black Isle.
image copyrightTanith Diggory
image captionDreich day: A photo of the Drumchapel water tower in Glasgow.
image copyrightBruce Russell
image captionSnake eyes: A baby adder "sunning itself on the wall" which was spotted during a walk up Lochnagar.
image copyrightAlex Stewart
image captionCulloden battlefield: "We were lucky with the weather and a fantastic sky," says Alex Stewart.
image copyrightFrank Urban
image captionSunny scene: "Absolutely cracking day at Balmaha on Sunday," says Frank Urban.
image copyrightSimon Dunsmore
image captionClear day: Another sunshine scene from a walk round Crail.
image copyrightJulian Gillespie
image captionOrderly coo: These young cows "almost posed" for Julian Gillespie near Dumfries.
image copyrightJim Mclean
image captionOverhead view: The River Tummel at Pitlochry captured from on high.
image copyrightBob Cowper
image captionStanding out: The Binning Wood, Whitekirk, East Lothian where one tree looked a little different to the others.
image copyrightShirley Duff
image captionMoth magic: "Found these beauties on the wall of my house this morning in Forres, Moray," says Shirley Duff.
image copyrightGail Steel
image captionTime travel: The Jacobite steam train at Neptune's Staircase.
image copyrightJean Crosland
image captionField of vision: Rapeseed and the Pentland Hills beyond.
image copyrightAmy Thain
image captionSkye's the limit: "Incredible views during our Old Man of Storr climb," says Amy Thain.
image copyrightRosie McGeachan
image captionGalloping on: A rider captured at Ayr beach on a lovely sunny day.
image copyrightCraig McKellar
image captionScottish rain: "Fairly quick snap in Glasgow sheltering from the rain," says Craig McKellar.
image copyrightMervyn Rendall
image captionImposing presence: Balfour Castle - the gateway to Shapinsay.
image copyrightAnne Murray
image captionProud moment: "My 15-month-old cocker spaniel Fergus loves posing," says Anne Murray.
image copyrightAlex Grant
image captionPerfect destination: "A lovely walk to the Queen's Well, Invermark," says Alex Grant.
image copyrightStephen Regel
image captionSunset song: Stephen Regel enjoyed views like this "every evening over the Isle of Rum and Eigg from Arisaig".

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics