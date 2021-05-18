Scotland's papers: Lockdown fears and Rangers video row

Scotland's papers: Lockdown fears and Rangers video rowPublished44 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Timesimage captionCovid dominates many of the front pages with The Times reporting that some parts of Scotland are seeing a surge in cases just as restrictions are being eased. The paper points out the Covid rate in East Renfrewshire is 86.9 per 100,000 people, well above the level two threshold.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record leads with a video which appears to show an anti-Catholic chant at a event with Rangers players. Police Scotland said it was examining social media footage which claimed to show sectarian singing in a lounge at Ibrox on Saturday. Rangers said they were concerned that an "attempt to discredit players" had been "taken as genuine".image captionThe Metro also leads with the same story about the video which it is claimed features players shouting a bigoted chant during a private function to mark Rangers winning the title.image captionThe Daily Star also reports what it describes as the "hotly disputed allegations" on its front page.image captionThe Scottish Sun reports what is allegedly chanted in the video and carries the comments of Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf and Rangers' statement where the club makes clear they are confident no criminality took place at the event with its players.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports on the moving of all mainland council areas in Scotland - with the exception of Glasgow and Moray - from level three to level two Covid restrictions. The paper reports that the "race is on" to vaccinate more people as case rates increase in some parts of the country.image captionThe Herald front page reports on polling expert Sir John Curtice's negative experience of trying to arrange his second Covid vaccine. The academic went more than 14 weeks between his first and second vaccine.image copyrightScotsmanimage captionA summer of "difficulty and disorder" as the country comes out of lockdown could be on the cards, according to the Scottish Police Federation. The warning comes from Calum Steele, general secretary of the police union, on the front page of The Scotsman.image copyrightDaily Expressimage captionThe easing of lockdown restrictions, which allows limited numbers of people to socialise indoors and people to hug again, in most parts of Scotland makes the front page of The Daily Express.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe i reports that the Indian variant of Covid now accounts for one in seven cases of the virus across the UK with scientists expecting it to become the dominant strain in the coming weeks.image captionThe easing of lockdown restrictions makes the front page of the Press and Journal. The paper highlights that Moray, left in level three, has now reported no new cases of Covid for two days in a row.image captionThe Courier reports on concerns over how far people living in north east Fife have to travel to get to their nearest vaccination centre.image captionAs the first British passengers flew abroad on Monday after the lifting of the government's foreign travel ban, the Daily Telegraph's splash reports that British tourists are shortly set to be given the "green light" by the EU to use vaccine passports to travel to Europe.image copyrightThe Nationalimage captionThe National reports on what it describes as a dossier which shows the anti-independence parties "hypocrisy" over a second referendum.image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionAberdeen's Evening Express reports on the anger at the "ridiculous sentence" given to a man convicted of revenge porn offences.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionA campaign to try and save a closure-threatened biscuit factory makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionA £5,000 reward offered for information in relation to a sex attack in Edinburgh makes the front page of the city's Evening News.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.