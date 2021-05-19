Scotland's papers: 'Life should mean life' and vaccine refuseniks

Scotland's papers: 'Life should mean life' and vaccine refuseniksPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Record leads with the conviction of sex offender Graham McGill for the murder of Mary McLaughlin in 1984. The paper carries comments from Mary's daughter reacting to the news that the 59-year-old, jailed for life, could be freed after 14 years.image captionElsewhere the i front page is about the push to get more people vaccinated against Covid with up to 15% of Glasgow's vulnerable population missing out on their first jab appointment, the paper reports.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that up to one in seven people in some parts of the country are failing to turn up for Covid vaccine appointments. The paper says the number of "refuseniks" means the path out of lockdown is in danger.image captionThe Times also has a story about vaccine appointments being missed on its front page but the main story is about the prospect of the UK having "tariff free" access to Australia with a new post-Brexit trade deal.image captionThe Herald says the Covid crisis should be a "wake-up call" on the dangers of obesity. People who are overweight are at more risk of serious illness or death from the virus.image captionThe Daily Express reports that John Swinney, Scotland's deputy first minister, is to be given a new role with responsibility for co-ordinating the country's recovery from the Covid pandemic. It means the SNP veteran will no longer be education secretary.image captionA nurse who Boris Johnson credited with saving his life when he was in intensive care with Covid has quit the health service as she criticised his government's handling of the pandemic and staff pay, according to the front page of the Metro.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's splash says the government's foreign holiday guidance is mired in "chaos" as a health minister warned it was still too dangerous for people to travel overseas - despite the international travel ban being lifted on Monday.image captionThe Scotsman front page leads with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf repeating his suggestion that introducing strict liability, where clubs would be held accountable for the actions of their supporters, is "on the table" for Scottish football.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with the conviction of Graham McGill for the murder of Mary McLaughlin in the city's west end in 1984. The paper reports that a DNA breakthrough finally solved one of Scotland's most perplexing cold cases.image captionThe Scottish Sun reports that former model Naomi Campbell is having a baby at the age of 50.image captionAberdeen star Johnny Hayes is facing a dangerous driving charge, which he denies, reports the city's Evening Express.image captionThe Courier front page is about a former Army sniper who robbed an elderly widow in her home while on the run from prison. Garry Roughley, 39, grabbed 76-year-old Helen Ritchie at knifepoint after waiting outside her house in Dunfermline in May 2018.image captionA dad has been left furious after thieves broke into his "man cave" and stole snacks and framed football strips signed by some of the world's most famous players, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports.image captionThe prospect of Edinburgh's winter festivals taking place this year makes the front page of the city's Evening News.image captionA man who got staff at Barra Airport to write "Anna, will you marry me" on its famous beach runway for an airborne marriage proposal makes the front page of the Press and Journal. Anna Pond saw the message as her flight landed and said yes to her boyfriend Jamie Forde.image captionThe National front page features Nicolas Sturgeon repeating her election pledge to hold a second independence referendum.image captionThe Daily Star claims "boffins" have devised a new theory that may have solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.