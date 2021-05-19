Covid: Three deaths in Scotland linked to vaccine
Three deaths in Scotland have been linked to adverse effects from Covid-19 vaccines.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) said the effects had been recorded as the "underlying cause" in each of the three deaths, which were before 30 April.
More than 2.8 million people had received at least a first dose of the vaccine by that date.
The NRS also reported that 10,109 deaths have been registered where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.
Six deaths were registered between 10 May and 16 May, a decrease of one death from the previous week.
Three Covid-19 vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna - are currently being used in the UK. All have been authorised for supply by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHPRA).
The vaccines are known to cause a number of mild side effects, but deaths are extremely rare.
In April, the MHPRA confirmed that seven people had died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, but it was not clear if this was a coincidence or side effect from the vaccine.
In total, 30 people out of 18 million vaccinated in the UK by 24 March had these clots and the regulator said the benefits of the vaccine continued to outweigh the risks.
The latest monthly figures from the NRS also show that post Covid-19 conditions - including "long Covid" - were mentioned on 11 death certificates in the period from March 2020 to April 2021.
Pete Whitehouse, the NRS director of statistical services, said: "Last week there were no registered Covid-19 deaths in 29 of Scotland's 32 council areas. Across Scotland, six Covid-19 deaths were registered which is the lowest number since early September last year.
"The report also shows that deaths from Covid-19 continues to have a greater impact on people living in Scotland's more deprived communities.
"Over the course of the pandemic, people living in these most deprived areas are 2.4 times as likely to die with Covid-19 than those living in the least deprived areas after adjusting for age."
In the week up to 16 May, one Covid death was of someone aged 75 or over, while the other five deaths were of people aged under 65.
Four deaths occurred in hospitals, one death occurred in a care home, and one was in a home or other non-institutional setting.