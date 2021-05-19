Covid in Scotland: Vaccine certificates for those travelling abroad
- Published
People in Scotland travelling to a foreign country will now be able to access a vaccine certificate, the Scottish government has confirmed.
Only those travelling to foreign countries which require a record of vaccination status can download their certificate from an NHS portal.
It can also be requested in the post via a Freephone Covid Status Helpline.
There are currently no countries requiring vaccination status to travel but restrictions can change quickly.
The government said the service was intended to allow people access to the certificate without asking their GP, thereby "easing the burden" on the NHS.
As more people are vaccinated, the system will be replaced by digital Covid status certificates - which will include vaccination and testing data to be used for outbound international travel.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said people should continue to limit their travel abroad, "play it safe" and instead go on a staycation this summer.
He said: "Given the risk of returning with infection, and especially of introducing new variants of the virus, we continue to be highly cautious about international travel.
"For those that do need it, this new service will provide people with a record of their vaccination status for outbound international travel.
"They should only access their record if they are planning to travel within 21 days and it is a requirement of their destination."