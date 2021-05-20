Covid in Scotland: Levels to be reviewed
A decision is expected to be announced on Friday afternoon about whether the Covid levels in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Moray will change.
Glasgow is currently in level three, with the Scottish government expected to announce whether it can move down to level two.
The city's infection rate has been accelerating, so it could remain in level three.
It may be joined by East Renfrewshire, where case numbers are also on the up.
East Renfrewshire only moved down to level two on Monday, as restrictions across much of the country were eased.
Earlier this week, with the exception of Glasgow and Moray, mainland Scotland moved to level two. Most of the islands moved to level one.
Moray had been kept in level three over concerns about its infection rate, and surge testing was brought in as the vaccination roll-out was widened to include younger adults.
The infection rate in the area is now decelerating, leading to speculation it may be allowed to move into level two.
According to official statistics published on Thursday, the weekly case rate in Moray had fallen to 36.5.
In East Renfrewshire it had reached 118.3 by 17 May - meaning the infection rate had overtaken Glasgow's, which was 112.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Glasgow's outbreak is concentrated in the south side of the city, where levels of infection appear to be much higher.
Covid cases across Scotland have been rising over the last few weeks, with fears the surge in Glasgow is being driven by the Indian variant.
The strain is thought to spread more easily than the Kent variant that caused the winter spike in infections, and has been found in pockets across the UK.
What's allowed in different Covid levels?
Under level three restrictions, groups of six people from two households can meet in cafés, pubs and restaurants. However, alcohol can only be served outdoors.
And six people from six households can meet outside. But, you cannot visit people in their homes.
Under level two restrictions, which East Renfrewshire is currently in, pubs and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol inside until 22:30, and limited numbers of people can socialise indoors.
Social distancing during meetings indoors or in private gardens is no longer required in levels one and two.
Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, music venues, comedy clubs and bingo halls can reopen with restrictions.
The infection rate is a key indicator of which restriction level an area should be in, with upwards of 50 cases per 100,000 seen as a threshold for level three.
The weekly case rate is one factor that will be considered, but others include the ability of the local NHS to cope.
Scotland's national clinical director said a decision was yet to be made on what would happen to Glasgow and East Renfrewshire.
Prof Jason Leitch said public health officials would give First Minister Nicola Sturgeon further advice on Friday morning, before a cabinet meeting where a final decision would be made.
It will be followed by a Scottish government briefing, which will be broadcast live at 12:15.
Prof Leitch said: "Glasgow continues to accelerate, East Renfrewshire continues to accelerate - but they are slightly different pandemics, as is Moray. Moray is decelerating.
"Glasgow... you could say is beginning to slow, the acceleration is beginning to slow - but certainly not out of the woods. And that means... everybody who lives here has to follow the rules... and we can hopefully turn a corner."
Questioned about why businesses were still operating under restrictions, Prof Leitch told Radio Scotland that experts could not be sure where transmission was happening. The only thing that could be said for certain was that it was transmitted when people mixed.
"When you decide you're going to restrict, we have to make that judgement somewhere. Level three does allow a lot of relaxation. A lot more people meeting indoors and out.
"Level two is a massive because it allows people in each others' homes, and that's why we're nervous about it."
